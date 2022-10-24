Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens finally have a winning streak. Lamar Jackson for 238 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, and the Ravens rallied Thursday night for a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Baltimore consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jackson's strong 2nd half helps Ravens top Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in Baltimore's locker room after the team's pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins hoping to get running game going against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Catch up: Vikings thrive on Jefferson; Hopkins revives Cards
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The pass-catching prowess Justin Jefferson has displayed to date, not yet halfway through his third NFL season, has put him on a track to become one of the all-time greats. Regardless of where the lanky Louisiana native with the enviable blend of route-running precision, reliable hands...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pressure building on Saints, Raiders as they meet in Week 8
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen had little to say this week about his personal history with New Orleans' next opponent. After all, the Raiders have seen many changes — including relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas — since Allen's firing four games into the 2014 season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams striving to end long regular-season skid against 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons. Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets look to be more efficient, productive in passing game
Zach Wilson's passing statistics in the New York Jets' past three games won't exactly strike fear in defenses. It's a grand total of 40 completions, 441 yards and zero touchdowns.
Citrus County Chronicle
NFL trade deadline isn't so boring anymore
Christian McCaffrey already played his first game with the San Francisco 49ers. Robert Quinn and James Robinson joined their new teams this week. More players will be on the move by Tuesday. The NFL trade deadline is far more exciting than it used to be.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rodgers, Packers seek first road win at the Buffalo Bills
GREEN BAY (3-4) at BUFFALO (5-1) Sunday 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Farabee, Hart lead surprising Flyers to 4-3 win vs Panthers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, Carter Hart made a career-high 48 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Thursday night. “He made some big saves at key times; he gives us a chance,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said.
