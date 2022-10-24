Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Amherst College student paper publishes ‘In Defense of Hamas’ piece
A student newspaper at Amherst College in Massachusetts is under fire for publishing a piece titled “In Defense of Hamas” in its second Fall 2022 issue. The Amherst Contra piece, which does not appear to be online yet although a print version of it has gone viral on social media, calls Hamas “the perennial boogeyman of discussions on Israel-Palestine” and says that while it may very well be a terror group, “Israel and the U.S. government are equally as violent and less justified.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Harvard and MIT host Palestinian speaker with history of anti-Semitic rhetoric
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently hosted events with Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd, who has made a series of anti-Semitic comments. El-Kurd, who appeared at MIT on Oct. 22 and Harvard on Oct. 24, has described Zionism as a “death cult,” “murderous”, “genocidal,” and “sadistic,” according to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog in DC: The bond between Israel and the US is unbreakable
Israeli President Isaac Herzog greeted a largely admiring crowd of dozens of American Jewish leaders in a Washington hotel conference room on Tuesday. In a period of intense political divisions, with elections looming in the United States and Israel, Herzog’s brother, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, asked those in attendance to try to keep politics out of the discussion.
Cleveland Jewish News
Georgia’s U.S. Senate race splits Jewish community on party lines
While Georgia is not known for its Jewish population, the state’s competitive Senate race is grabbing the attention of Jewish organizations on both sides of the political spectrum as Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican former University of Georgia and NFL star athlete Herschel Walker face off. Both...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab ‘anti-state’ parties present ongoing challenge for Israel
Arabs citizens today comprise 21 percent of Israel’s population, a significant minority. While their financial situation has dramatically improved over the last 50-plus years, the parties they send to the Knesset are largely “anti-state” in that they reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as sign of close ties
Israeli President Isaac Herzog embarked for Washington on Monday night where he is slated to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday. The Israeli leader is also scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as well as with Jewish leaders and Congress members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog concludes Washington visit with Oval Office sit-down
It took “guts” for Israel to sign the American-brokered maritime border deal with Lebanon, U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli President Isaac Herzog ahead of their Oval Office meeting on Wednesday. “I have just completed a very detailed, in-depth discussion with the president of the United States, Joe...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog to Biden: ‘You are a true friend of Israel’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on Wednesday at the White House, describing his invitation to Washington as “an expression of true friendship.”. “You are a true friend of Israel, Mr. President. The United States is our closest and strongest historical ally,” Herzog told...
Cleveland Jewish News
Caroline Glick: Ahead of the elections, a massive escalation in Palestinian terror
What is happening in Iran is a revolution, not a protest movement, says Caroline Glick on this week’s episode of the Caroline Glick Show. Iranians from all ethnic groups and social categories are unified in their demand that the regime be overthrown, but the Biden administration refuses to see it, she says. Instead, it continues with its nuclear diplomacy and policy of appeasing and enriching Iran and its Hezbollah proxy at the expense of the Iranian people, of Israel and of Iran’s Arab neighbors, all of whom are threatened by the ayatollahs.
Cleveland Jewish News
Washington can’t find a path forward in Iran nuclear talks, says a senior Israeli official
The Biden administration’s attitude toward Iran has turned “very negative” in the wake of stalled negotiations for a revamped nuclear accord, a senior Israeli official familiar with Washington’s position on the matter said on Wednesday. The official said that the White House still believes it should...
Cleveland Jewish News
Newark School District adds anti-Israel book to sixth-grade curriculum
The school board of Newark, New Jersey is drawing attention from Israel advocacy and education organizations as well as parents for adding an anti-Israel book to its mandatory curriculum. The book A Little Piece Of Ground by Elizabeth Laird was included in the sixth-grade English curriculum for the 2022-23 school...
Cleveland Jewish News
Where does Rishi Sunak, new UK prime minister, stand on Israel and Jewish issues?
(JTA) — The past few years have been tumultuous at 10 Downing St., the residence of the British prime minister in London. Last week, Liz Truss, who lasted just over six weeks in the role, became the third prime minister to resign since 2019. But the succession of Conservative...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chief rabbi of Russia calls on Moscow to denounce official’s ‘vulgar’ anti-Semitism
Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar on Wednesday called on Moscow to denounce a top official’s “vulgar” anti-Semitism, saying it posed a “huge danger” to the Jewish community in the country. The call to condemn Alexei Pavlov, assistant secretary of Russia’s Security Council, came in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president invited to address joint session of Congress
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a joint session of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate 75 years since its founding. “It has always been a point of pride for our country that...
Cleveland Jewish News
In Brazil’s presidential election, many Jews feel like they are choosing ‘between the cross and the sword’
RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — When Brazilian soccer legend Neymar recently declared his support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection, he was bombarded with messages of both love and hate on social media. The same thing happened to pop star Anitta, who earlier this year became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s global chart, when she announced she’s cheering for leftist ex-President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel signs maritime border deal with Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday signed the U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, following its approval by the Cabinet earlier in the day. “This is a tremendous achievement for the State of Israel and for the government of Israel,” said Lapid at the beginning of the special Cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli lawmaker: Terrorists slain in Nablus are ‘martyrs’
Hadash-Ta’al parliamentarian Aida Touma-Sliman on Tuesday described as “martyrs” Palestinian gunmen killed during an Israeli security operation earlier in the day in Nablus that targeted an explosives lab belonging to the Lions’ Den terrorist group. “Nablus bid farewell to our martyrs today. Our Palestinian nation bids...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli song-and-dance program will return to US for first time since pandemic to mark 50th anniversary
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the Tzofim Friendship Caravan, a song-and-dance performance program from Israel, is returning to the U.S. next summer as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. The traveling theatrical show features songs in Hebrew, English and Yiddish, with the Tzofim Scouts...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas deputy admits PA security personnel work with terrorists
Israeli security forces launched an anti-terror raid against the “Lion’s Den” terror cell, including a bomb-making factory, early Tuesday. The cell was responsible for several terrorist attacks. In response to the terrorists’ deaths and the exposure of the factory, Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul admitted that the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli High Court rejects challenges to Lebanon sea deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday threw out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, clearing a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. The court did not immediately release its reasons...
