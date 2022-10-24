Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Two Men Arrested For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s SUV, police said. Around 10:55 p.m. on October 26, authorities received a report of a theft in progress on Dugan Lane. According to the caller, the catalytic converter to his SUV had just been cut. A large white box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate was seen leaving the area heading towards Lakewood.
Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-And-Run
TOMS RIVER – Authorities are currently searching for a wanted man who fled the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday morning. Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth, has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run which killed Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester Township.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Operation BBQ Relief to Serve 1,000 Hot Meals to Needy Residents in Toms River
Operation Barbeque Relief will be in Toms River Saturday, November 5, to serve 1,000 hot meals to residents who need it. The meals will be served at The Hope Center parking lot, 253 Chestnut Street, Toms River, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event was coordinated through the Hope...
Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – A woman was pistol-whipped and beaten unconscious inside her own home in Newark last week. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, police are searching for three armed suspects, one of them, a woman who was identified by a video surveillance camera. The three individuals forced their way into the home on Mountainview Avenue near Cedar Avenue when the woman answered the door at around 3:30 am. “The victim opened her door after she heard knocking, and three armed suspects entered the residence with one suspect pistol-whipping and punching her until she became unconscious,” Frage The post Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report
A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident
NEWARK, NJ- Police in Newark are searching for Irvington resident Fajarah Chambers, 22, for questioning in regard to a shooting incident that took place this summer. On Monday, July 18th, police responded to a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue for a shots-fired call. During their investigation, police recovered three spent shell casings. No injuries or damages were reported during the shooting. An investigation led police to identify Chambers as a person of interest in the case. She is described as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown and blonde hair, and The post Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: 17-year old reported missing in Newark
by Newark Police Dept. NEWARK, NJ – Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Breanna Santoro, 17, who was reported missing on Saturday, October 20, 2022. Breanna was last seen in the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. She is described as 5’7” tall and 135 pounds. Breanna has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple, and blue) and wears black square frame glasses. She also has a cartilage piercing and earlobe piercing. She was last seen wearing red adiddas sneakers. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Breanna Santoro The post Amber Alert: 17-year old reported missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected
BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Burlington City police officers arrived last night at Columbus Park on the report of a trespassing complaint of an unidentified subject making noise and wandering in the area. You can say that the suspect when found, was utterly, or udderly unexpected. At around 10:30 pm, officers searched the park and found their suspect, a cow. Police said the cow evaded capture and fled the scene as officers were not trained or equipped for the act of apprehending a trespassing cow. Officers called for the assistance of a local animal hospital to help retrieve the lost cow The post Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ
HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.
HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
Watch this suspicious Jeep canvass a Toms River, NJ neighborhood during the day
A week after two homes in Toms River were burglarized within an hour, residents reported a Jeep driving slowly through two neighborhoods and an attempted car burglary on Sunday. Toms River police said residents of the neighborhoods around New Hampshire Avenue and North Maple Avenues in the afternoon reported a...
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
What Are You Most Excited to See in the Annual Toms River Halloween Parade?
The Toms River Halloween Parade is just days away. We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
Driver carjacked at Wawa in N.J. while waiting to use air pump: police
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday
by Kristen KrosaContributed article TOMS RIVER – Looking to help “Scare Away Stigma,” the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting a Trunk or Treat for a night of fun while recognizing and addressing the barriers of stigma. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 26 on the fourth floor of the Ocean County Parking Garage off Madison and Hadley Avenues in Downtown Toms River. The Trunk or Treat event is hosted by Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, a coalition of community-based organizations and advocates, along with the Ocean County The post Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Wrong-way driver causes school bus to brake, 2 Philly Streets Department workers in truck injured
A wrong-way driver led to a chain reaction crash that sent two Philadelphia city employees to the hospital, police say.
Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County
A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0