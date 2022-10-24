Read full article on original website
Anderson's late goal lifts Canadiens to 3-2 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Anderson scored with just under four minutes remaining, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle also scored for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault made 43 saves.
Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season,...
Farabee, Hart lead surprising Flyers to 4-3 win vs Panthers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, Carter Hart made a career-high 48 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Thursday night. “He made some big saves at key times; he gives us a chance,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said.
Marchand has 2 goals and an assist in return, Bruins roll
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves, David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists and...
