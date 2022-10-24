Read full article on original website
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,000.00 in cash, for Lot 44, Trout Creek (PIN#7575-38-7703), containing 1.39 acres and $1,000.00 in cash for Lot 2, Trout Creek (PIN#7566-90-6362), containing 0.52 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2231, Page 1198 and Book 2231, Page 1210, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 34e.
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
WYFF4.com
Experts say Social Security and Medicare changes set to be historic
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Financial experts are sending out a reminder aboutupcoming changes to Social Security and Medicare premiums. Ashton Lawrence, Goldfinch Wealth Management partner, said the changes go into effect in December, but the money won't be allocated until January. “This is one of the largest increases in almost...
my40.tv
Retail store pOpshelf opens in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bargain hunters, get ready to shop. A store that is right up your alley has opened in Asheville. pOpshelf is a retail outlet that features many items priced at $5 or less. Products include home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. The...
WYFF4.com
Historic Pickens water tower may come down; residents rally to save it
PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate icon for more than 100 years may have to come down. The water tower located in downtown Pickens has been standing since 1921. For that reason, people who live in Pickens or near the area say to them it has become a historic landmark, and a piece of the fabric that comprises Pickens as a whole.
my40.tv
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
ourstate.com
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
hypepotamus.com
Backed By Y Combinator, This Asheville Startup Looks To Be The “Superhighway” Connecting The Cloud
The Asheville, North Carolina-based team behind Netmaker wants to change the nature of networking. Now, this isn’t about improving your small talk abilities. Netmaker is tackling the realities of internet networking, or how devices connect to one another even when they are in different physical locations. The team describes...
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: Multifamily development gains final approval, plus new coffee shop
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Greer City Council:. Final Approval: Rezoning requests for more than 3.5 acres. Council gave final approval to connected rezoning requests for more than 3.5 acres at the intersection of Lorla Street Extension and Delgrave Road and less than one acre near Lorla Street Extension and Hampton Road.
tribpapers.com
Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall
Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fight over an apartment project in West Greenville drew another packed house at City Council Monday night. The initial vote for the “Woven” project was back in August when council approved it in a 4 to 3 vote. Now, the project is...
my40.tv
2 WNC towns help fictional place come to life in Amazon series 'The Peripheral'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new Amazon series features some familiar sights in Western North Carolina. "The Peripheral" debuted Friday. The science fiction thriller is set in London and the fictional mountain town of Clanton, North Carolina. The series was shot in Marshall and Burnsville. The NAPA Auto Parts...
my40.tv
Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
Pedestrian hit, killed along U.S. 25 near Travelers Rest
A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night along U.S. 25 in northern Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
WYFF4.com
Overnight shelter in Spartanburg County may be closing, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — By next week, the people making use of an overnight shelter in Spartanburg may have to find a different place to sleep at night. This comes after the city of Spartanburg ordered the Opportunity Center, a division of the non-profit OpportunityHUB, to end their overnight operations by Oct. 31.
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
