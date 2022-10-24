ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $1,000.00 in cash, for Lot 44, Trout Creek (PIN#7575-38-7703), containing 1.39 acres and $1,000.00 in cash for Lot 2, Trout Creek (PIN#7566-90-6362), containing 0.52 acres, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2231, Page 1198 and Book 2231, Page 1210, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 34e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
gsabusiness.com

Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works

A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Experts say Social Security and Medicare changes set to be historic

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Financial experts are sending out a reminder aboutupcoming changes to Social Security and Medicare premiums. Ashton Lawrence, Goldfinch Wealth Management partner, said the changes go into effect in December, but the money won't be allocated until January. “This is one of the largest increases in almost...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Retail store pOpshelf opens in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bargain hunters, get ready to shop. A store that is right up your alley has opened in Asheville. pOpshelf is a retail outlet that features many items priced at $5 or less. Products include home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Historic Pickens water tower may come down; residents rally to save it

PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate icon for more than 100 years may have to come down. The water tower located in downtown Pickens has been standing since 1921. For that reason, people who live in Pickens or near the area say to them it has become a historic landmark, and a piece of the fabric that comprises Pickens as a whole.
PICKENS, SC
my40.tv

Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Old Made New in Polk County

In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall

Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Overnight shelter in Spartanburg County may be closing, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — By next week, the people making use of an overnight shelter in Spartanburg may have to find a different place to sleep at night. This comes after the city of Spartanburg ordered the Opportunity Center, a division of the non-profit OpportunityHUB, to end their overnight operations by Oct. 31.
SPARTANBURG, SC

