Caleb Gilmore Packard
Caleb Gilmore Packard, great father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, died peacefully on Oct. 23, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1993 to Nathan and Valarie, and he was an extra special identical twin brother to Cole. Caleb attended Waldoboro schools and graduated from Medomak Valley High School...
Earle Clifford
Earle Clifford, 83, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 24, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Evergreen Cemetery. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To...
Wesley Robert Keep
Wesley Robert Keep passed away peacefully at his home in Whitefield on Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. after many months of illness. Born in Quincy, Mass. of Wesley Ephraim Keep and Mary Evalyn Evans. He leaves behind his wife, Constance Larochelle Keep; his daughters, Cheryl Zebrowski and husband, Ed, and Diane Payne and husband, Jeff; two grandsons, Eric and Greg Payne; his sisters, Linda Atkins and Elly Sheeley; his cousins, William Keep and wife, Janey, Sue Coombs and husband, Richard, Laura Holbrook and husband, Dan, and Randall Keep and wife, Robin. Also feeling his loss are members of Connie’s family: niece, Marie Beaulieu; grand-nephews, Mike Rancourt and partner, Jen, and Brian Beaulieu and wife, Shy; great-grand nephews and niece, Nathan, Nicholas, Gaige, and Echo, who all fondly called him “Uncle Wes” and were always impressed with his stature and knowledge of so many different things.
TOWN OF NOBLEBORO
Maine Press Association inducts Chris and Paula Roberts into Hall of Fame
Joined by friends, colleagues, and coworkers, four generations of the Roberts family celebrated Chris and Paula Roberts’ induction into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 22. The induction ceremony was a part of the organization’s annual conference, which was held in person...
NOTICE TO WALDOBORO RESIDENTS
The Waldoboro Registrar’s office will be accepting voter registrations during the hours of 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM, Monday through Thursday and will hold evening hours each Tuesday from 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM for any Waldoboro residents interested in registering to vote. Personal identification and proof of residency is required. Absentee ballot requests must be received by the Municipal Clerk by 4:30 PM on Thursday, November 4, 2022, unless special circumstances exist.
Whitefield Chicken Pies for Takeout
The Kings Mills Union Hall Association volunteers are gathering soon at the historic building in Whitefield to roll out the pastry and cook the organization’s signature chicken pies. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, supper gatherings had been held each fall for many years, but in 2021 and again this year,...
Waldoboro Special Town Meeting
The Waldoboro Board of Selectmen has called a Special Town Meeting for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Town Office, Waldoboro, Maine then and there to vote on the following articles:. Warrant Article 1 – To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting. Warrant...
LEGAL ADVERTISING
On or about October 13, 2022, the Town of Waldoboro will submit a request to the Department of Economic and Community Development (OCD) for the release of CDBG funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake the project described as:. To...
Recent Promotions Announced at First National Bank
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced several staff promotions. “I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication from our team,” McKim said. Amy York has been promoted to commercial loan...
Coach Simmons named Maine Cheering Coach of the Year
Medomak Valley cheerleading coach Heather Simmons has been named 2021-22 NFHS Maine Cheering Coach of the Year. Simmons led Medomak to their first State Championship last season. She has been head coach or assistant coach for the Panther squad that has. won 11 straight Regional titles, and nine KVAC championships.
Gray New Gloucester Rob Eagles Nest, Advance
Gray New Gloucester girls soccer team robbed the Eagles nest for a 3-1 win in a South Class B quarter-final match on Oct. 25. Ashlee Perkins scored two first half goals, the first less than two minutes into the contest, and the second the go ahead goal with under two minutes to play. Marley LeBel knotted the score with a 40 yard boot on a direct kick with 30 minutes to play. Lancy Farrar scored the Patriots third goal of the night.
