ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
lite987whop.com

Gov outlines priorities for education

Governor Beshear is unveiling an education plan he wants the General Assembly to pass during next year’s regular session. Beshear says his plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic and years of denied pay raises for teachers. The governor is asking lawmakers to provide...
KENTUCKY STATE
lite987whop.com

Western Kentucky stays ‘green’ in COVID-19 update

Western Kentucky remains green on the statewide COVID 19 Community Spread Level Map and Governor Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to be vaccinated and boosted before the upcoming holiday season. While this week’s case count was up slightly from last, the governor says the decreased positivity rate that came with...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy