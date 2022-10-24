Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
Gov outlines priorities for education
Governor Beshear is unveiling an education plan he wants the General Assembly to pass during next year’s regular session. Beshear says his plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic and years of denied pay raises for teachers. The governor is asking lawmakers to provide...
lite987whop.com
Western Kentucky stays ‘green’ in COVID-19 update
Western Kentucky remains green on the statewide COVID 19 Community Spread Level Map and Governor Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to be vaccinated and boosted before the upcoming holiday season. While this week’s case count was up slightly from last, the governor says the decreased positivity rate that came with...
Comments / 0