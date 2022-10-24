With a theme of “Light up the World with Kindness,” several honors and awards were handed out Thursday morning at the Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast. This year’s Mayor’s Unity Award went to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Judge’s Award was presented to Wynn Radford. Charles Turner took home the Volunteer of the Year Award for over 40 years of service at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center and the Bernard Standard Award for Excellence went to Alisha Barton, who is the director of social services at the local Salvation Army.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO