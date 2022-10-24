Read full article on original website
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
Three hurt, one critically in afternoon accident
Three people were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 4 p.m. in the 14000 block of Herndon-Oak Grove Road. One patient was taken by EMS to Tennova Health in critical condition...
Hopkinsville man arrested on burglary charge
An arrest was made on a burglary charge Tuesday after video surveillance captured a man allegedly inside a shop on Douglas Street. Photos were sent to police showing a while male suspect wearing a backpack approaching the building and later leaving while carrying what appeared to be electrical wiring. Hopkinsville...
Man arrested for robbery after allegedly taking woman’s phone
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a robbery charge Tuesday night after he allegedly took a woman’s phone at a residence on Riverfront Drive. The 72-year old victim told Hopkinsville police that 56-year old Timothy Bingham of Hopkinsville was angry with her after she refused to give him money for drugs and that he pushed her onto a couch and took her phone before leaving.
Shirley Annette Butler
(Age 61, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Saturday October 29th at 12 p.m. at Adams and Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in Butler Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Adams and Sons Mortuary, who is in charge of arrangements.
KSR, Kentucky Chamber donate $951K to Habitat for Humanity in Dawson Springs for tornado recovery
It was a beautiful day in Dawson Springs Thursday, as Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented nearly $1 million to the Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, to help get more houses built for those impacted by the deadly December 10 tornado. Homes are going up across the...
Trenton PD seeking community’s help to obtain grant money
Trenton Police Chief Henry Hamlett is asking for the public to vote for that town’s department to receive grant funding. The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 to the top eight vote-receiving agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit. You can vote on the Aftermath...
Former eatery employee accused of stealing over $10,000
A Christian County Grand Jury will soon hear charges against a Hopkinsville man accused of stealing over $10,000 from Little Caesars Pizza while an employee and falsifying records in an attempt to cover it up. The original arrest citation for 31-year old Carlin Dillard of Hopkinsville says he was employed...
Unemployment down across region last month
Unemployment dropped from August to September in all nine Pennyrile counties and it was also lower than the number from a year ago. Christian County’s jobless rate came in at 4.4 percent, down from 5 percent in August and 5.9 percent in September of 2021. Todd County maintains the region’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent, down from 3.2 percent last month and from 4.8 percent one year ago.
HRC hands out awards, recognitions at annual Unity Breakfast
With a theme of “Light up the World with Kindness,” several honors and awards were handed out Thursday morning at the Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast. This year’s Mayor’s Unity Award went to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Judge’s Award was presented to Wynn Radford. Charles Turner took home the Volunteer of the Year Award for over 40 years of service at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center and the Bernard Standard Award for Excellence went to Alisha Barton, who is the director of social services at the local Salvation Army.
UHA Blazes Their Way Into Semifinal
Unlike the Lady Colonels, the Lady Blazers drew the most difficult draw they could. Quarterfinals against the only non-division winner with a winning record. A possible semifinal matchup with not only the widely considered best team in the region, but the host team, and then of course if they were to make the final they will have played three straight days driving an hour plus each way.
CBB Update
Austin Peay State University’s tip-off times and TV designations for its 2022-23 schedule were finalized Tuesday. In total, the Governors are scheduled to appear on ESPN+ 27 times, starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, with an exhibition against Fisk at 7 p.m. CT inside the Winfield Dunn Center. Austin Peay is set to play on FloSports twice and ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network+ once each. All Governors’ games include a radio broadcast on the Governors Sports Network. Austin Peay begins its regular season 7 p.m., Nov. 7, at North Carolina State.
