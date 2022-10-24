Read full article on original website
Why James is the MVP of ‘Derry Girls’ Season 3
Between his good-natured willingness to be the girls’ punching bag, gentle and patient approach to romance, and epic cosplay as Posh Spice, James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) has gone above and beyond to stick out amongst a cast of incredible characters as Derry Girls: Season 3’s MVP. The internationally beloved teen sitcom was inspired by creator Lisa McGee’s own experiences growing up in Derry, Northern Ireland during the final years of The Troubles in the 1990s, and uses that same time period and location as the backdrops for the coming-of-age and delightful hijinks of Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and her closest friends and...
Simone Ashley on Passing the Reins to Nicola Coughlan for 'Bridgerton' Season 3: 'The World's Not Ready'
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is more than happy to pass the baton over to costar Nicola Coughlan for the show's upcoming third season. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Ashley explained why she is looking forward to seeing Coughlan's character, Penelope Featherington, become the season 3 protagonist and find love with Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
‘Creative Genius:’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Dead at 47
An award-winning producer on the hit series Schitt’s Creek has died at the age of 47. Ben Feigin passed away Monday of pancreatic cancer, his former employer United Talent Agency confirmed to Variety. Feigin, according to Variety, was the “key force in the series’ development and launch,” describing him as an “architect” of the show’s non-traditional funding that helped launch the Canadian series to a global audience. He was also responsible for the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, along with merchandising and a sold-out tour that included a pop-up experience based on the show. He received an Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the show’s sixth and final season, along with a number of other awards including a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series and a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in 2020 and 2021. Feigin had also worked on such classics including Friends, The West Wing and ER. He leaves behind wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer
Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
Ben Feigin death: Emmy-winning producer and ‘architect’ of Schitt’s Creek dies aged 47
Producer Ben Feigin, the “architect” behind hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, has died aged 47. The executive producer’s former employer United Talent Agency confirmed his death to Variety, adding that he had died on Monday (24 October) of pancreatic cancer. Feigin was described as a driving force...
‘Decision to Leave’ basks in staying power of intimacy, surveillance
“Decision to Leave” indulges in fluidity — in ever-shifting conceptions of others and the self. Is the dress Song Seo-rae (Tang Wei) wears that catches Jang Hae-jun (Park Hae-il)’s eye emerald or indigo? Did Seo-rae truly love her husband, or did she push him off a mountain? Can all of this be true at once?
The 6 Most Beloved Luke Danes ‘Gilmore Girls’ Episodes
'Gilmore Girls' fans love Luke Danes — here are 6 of the most beloved episodes where the diner owner is at his best.
Damian Lewis to Play Twin Vampires in Dark Comedy ‘The Radleys‘ From ’Heartstopper’ Director Euros Lyn
Damian Lewis is set to play not one but two vampires in upcoming supernatural black comedy The Radleys, based on the novel by Matt Haig and a film that sees the Emmy and Golden Globe winner reteam with his Dream Horse director Euros Lyn (most recently behind Netflix hit series Heartstoppers). The feature, which Cornerstone Films is introducing at the upcoming American Film Market, is a Genesius Pictures production, produced by Debbie Gray (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), with Lewis also executive producing through his company, Ginger Biscuit Entertainment. It also marks the latest collaboration between Cornerstone and Genesius, which recently...
Adam Sandler’s Daughters Cast Alongside Father in Upcoming Netflix Film
Adam Sandler’s daughters have been cast in his forthcoming Netflix movie. Produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, the film is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 YA novel, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! Sandler’s daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13, are set to both earn $65,000 for their roles, TMZ reports.
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor Best Known for 'Will & Grace', Reportedly Dead at 67
Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan reportedly died in a car crash on Monday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when he apparently suffered a medical emergency. He crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Jordan was 67. Jordan is best known for his...
The Upshaws Family Comedy Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix
More family-friendly comedy from The Upshaws is coming your way. The half-hour sitcom has been renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, our sister site Variety reports. New episodes will arrive sometime in early 2023. Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes (who also serve as showrunners), the series centers on Bennie Upshaw (played by Mike Epps), a well-meaning mechanic in Indianapolis just trying the best he can to take care of his family. His semi-unconventional family unit includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), firstborn son Bernard (Jermelle Simon), younger daughters Aaliyah and Maya (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), and teenage son Kelvin...
Unique group, couple costumes ideas for this Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner! And living in a college town means there’s bound to be immense activities and things to do with your friends. As we get closer and closer to Halloweekend, there’s only a limited amount of time to get the perfect costume for this year. I’m personally an advent believer of having the best and most unique costume — so if you don’t have any idea what you’re going to be this year, I’ve got you covered! Here are my most unique group and couple costume ideas you can have this Halloween!
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
