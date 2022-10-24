PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Payback's a … you know how the phrase ends. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a World Series berth after beating the San Diego Padres, 4-1, in the National League Championship Series.San Diego took a number of Ls in the last week, and The Rook in Manayunk is reminding them of a big one. This mural is painted on the outside patio at The Rook. It shows the Phillie Phanatic stomping on the San Diego Chicken. It's a recreation of a mural San Diego had painted of the Chicken stomping the Phillie Phanatic last week prior to losing Game 1. They covered it up the next day. Local artist, Drew Montemayor, is the graphic designer for The Rook."After seeing this, all my friends asked me to paint the opposite if the Phillies won the series with the Phanatic on the Chicken mascot," Montemayor said. "The Phillies ended up winning, so I wanted to tell the story correctly. All I needed was a wall."The Rook is listed on our best bars to watch Phillies away games list.During Phillies games, The Rook offers $1 hot dogs and $3 specialty dogs, a perfect way to feel like you are inside the ballpark.

