Four Former Astros Could Win World Series with Phillies
Garrett Stubbs, Kent Emanuel, Mark Appel and Chris Devenski were all rostered by the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
How ‘Dancing On My Own’ became an unofficial Phillies anthem
Chances are, you’ve heard the unofficial Phillies hype song “Dancing on My Own” played throughout the team’s playoff run. It’s a song that Phillies fans across the region can’t get enough of. But how exactly did the song gain massive anthem status?
Where to find mural of Phanatic stomping San Diego Chicken
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Payback's a … you know how the phrase ends. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a World Series berth after beating the San Diego Padres, 4-1, in the National League Championship Series.San Diego took a number of Ls in the last week, and The Rook in Manayunk is reminding them of a big one. This mural is painted on the outside patio at The Rook. It shows the Phillie Phanatic stomping on the San Diego Chicken. It's a recreation of a mural San Diego had painted of the Chicken stomping the Phillie Phanatic last week prior to losing Game 1. They covered it up the next day. Local artist, Drew Montemayor, is the graphic designer for The Rook."After seeing this, all my friends asked me to paint the opposite if the Phillies won the series with the Phanatic on the Chicken mascot," Montemayor said. "The Phillies ended up winning, so I wanted to tell the story correctly. All I needed was a wall."The Rook is listed on our best bars to watch Phillies away games list.During Phillies games, The Rook offers $1 hot dogs and $3 specialty dogs, a perfect way to feel like you are inside the ballpark.
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
World Series 2022: Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is a twin and grew up a Phillies fan
He's not a chump, but you might see Minute Maid Park chomp in unison for him this World Series, which has taken on more significance for the Pennsylvania native.
Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
World Series 2022: Brad Lidge reflects on Phillies success
Our Sharrie Williams had a chance to talk with beloved Phillies closer Brad "Lights Out" Lidge
World Series bats, including Bryce Harper's, made by King of Prussia company
"There's Stubbs, Marsh, Harper, Stott, Hoskins, Bohm, those are Phillies that have swung or will swing or bats," said Jared Smith, CEO of Victus Sports. and yes, Bryce Harper is also on that list.
Die-hard Phillies fans don’t let their weddings, receptions interfere with baseball
Everyone knows that nothing, not even a huge life event, can come between Philadelphia sports fans and catching the big game – especially when the Phillies are headed to the World Series. That’s true, at least for two couples, even when the big event is a wedding. “My...
World Series: Fans greet Phillies players before taking off to Houston
"Take 'em out and come back and win it in Philly!" said one fan, who skipped work to see the Phillies head off to Houston.
Red October: Phillies fever rising for Del. family who named kids after Bryce Harper
For the Wyatt family, baseball means everything, and they obviously love Bryce Harper.
Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook.
World Series MVP Odds, Bets
The best bet for World Series MVP isn't necessarily the odds-on favorite like Bryce Harper as there may be value in another contender.
Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take
With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
Matt Lanza on loving both the Astros and Phillies
Space City Weather's Matt Lanza is torn. A New Jersey native, he's not sure whether to support the Philadelphia Phillies or Houston Astros during this year's World Series. Driving the news: We interviewed Lanza about what it's like to be a fan of both teams vying for the World Series title.
Ranking the Most Impactful Home Runs in Phillies History
Over 140 years of history, the Philadelphia Phillies have had their fair share of memorable moments. We tried our best to rank the greatest home runs in club history.
Three Phillies Hitters Nominated for Silver Sluggers
Three Philadelphia Phillies hitters; Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Bryce Harper have been nominated for Silver Slugger Awards.
Massive mural of Harper pops up in South Philly
Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in South Philly. Artist Joseph Dougherty painted the mural, which is located on the side of the Dougherty Electric Warehouse at 45 East Porter St.
These Are Our 6 Favorite Phillies Interviews We’ve Done Over the Years
A nostalgic look back at some true characters and great players. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. With the Phillies heading to the World Series on Friday, it got us thinking about the many Phillies personalities...
