Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: October 25, 2022 – Apple’s ‘Freeform’ app, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
9to5Mac
Zero-day vulnerability patched in iOS 16.1; active exploits may exist, says Apple
If you haven’t yet updated to iOS 16.1, you may want to do it sooner rather than later: Among the changes is a patch to a zero-day vulnerability. Apple says that exploits may be in active use. The security vulnerability is of a type often exploited by hackers to...
9to5Mac
iPhone as Mac webcam: How to use Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura [Video]
Apple has expanded the capability of its Continuity Camera feature this year with macOS Ventura and iOS 16. Now users will be able to use iPhone as Mac webcam for a high-quality, wireless experience. Follow along for at how to use Continuity Camera. Continuity Camera first arrived with macOS Mojave...
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules
As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
9to5Mac
iCloud Shared Photo Library: Here’s how it works in iOS 16
Apple has launched a major new capability to the Photos app with iOS 16.1 that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. Going beyond the Shared Albums feature that’s been available for years, iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your entire or partial photo library and also directly from your camera.
9to5Mac
Study finds Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor is as reliable as ‘medical-grade device’
A new validation study published this month puts the blood oxygen feature of the Apple Watch to the test. According to the results of the study, the Apple Watch Series 6 is able to “reliably detect states of reduced blood oxygen saturation” in comparison to medical-grade pulse oximeters. Here’s how the study came to determine this…
Here’s an alternative to Belkin’s awkward Continuity Camera mount for iPhone
Apple’s Continuity Camera feature has landed with macOS Ventura and iOS 16 that lets you use your great iPhone camera as your Mac’s webcam. However, that also means you need to find a good way to mount your iPhone at the right height and angle. Apple showed off...
9to5Mac
Apple temporarily halts showing ads for gambling apps on App Store product pages following developer complaints
This week, Apple rolled out new ad placements in the App Store for the Today tab and at the bottom of product pages of other apps. App Store ads are always a controversial (and widely disliked) subject, but this latest expansion was particularly grating to the developer community. Developers were...
9to5Mac
Swift Playgrounds updated with improved interface for iPad and machine learning lessons
Following the release of iPadOS 16.1 earlier this week, Apple has now introduced a new version of Swift Playgrounds. The update enhances the app’s interface on the iPad with a customizable toolbar and new menus, along with new machine learning lessons. According to the Swift Playgrounds 4.2 release notes,...
tvOS 16.2 beta brings multi-user voice recognition to Siri on Apple TV, here’s how it works
Apple this week released the first beta of iOS 16.2 for developers, which comes with overall improvements and some new features. The company also released tvOS 16.2 beta, and the update brings an important feature to Apple TV — multi-user voice recognition when using Siri. Siri voice recognition coming...
9to5Mac
‘SiriSpy’ iOS bug allowed apps to eavesdrop on your Siri conversations before fix
Apple released iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura to the public this week. In addition to headlining new features and changes, there are also essential security fixes as well. One of the most notable fixes is for a bug that allowed applications to eavesdrop on your conversations with Siri. Here are the full details…
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience
One of the main highlights of iOS 16 is the redesigned Home app, which is part of the Apple’s efforts to push HomeKit and the new Matter standard for smart home devices. Now with iOS 16.2 beta, the company is finally introducing the promised new architecture to the Home app, which is expected to make the experience more reliable for users.
9to5Mac
Spotify caves to Apple’s demands, adds ’not ideal’ solution for audiobook purchases
Earlier this week, Spotify ran to the press to complain that Apple had rejected the latest version of its iOS app for skirting in-app purchase rules as it worked on adding audiobooks as a new feature. As we all expected, Spotify has now given in to Apple’s demands, but it couldn’t resist taking one more jab along the way…
Apple debuts redesigned iCloud web interface for beta users with customizable tiles, more
Apple has launched a new iCloud interface on the web for beta users. This new design is far more modern and customizable, with a tile-based interface that shows information from Apple’s various iCloud apps and services. This includes Mail, Reminders, Photos, and more. This new iCloud design launched today....
9to5Mac
Apple releases first betas of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1, and watchOS 9.2
Just one day after the release of iOS 16.1, Apple is restarting the beta testing process yet again. The company has now released the first betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to developers, as well as macOS Ventura 13.1 and watchOS 9.2. Developers can update their iPhone to iOS...
9to5Mac
Apple to let users keep Live Activities updated more frequently with iOS 16.2
With the official release of iOS 16.1 this week, Apple introduced Live Activities – a new way for third-party apps to provide useful information right on the iPhone lock screen or Dynamic Island. With the iOS 16.2 beta, which was released to developers on Tuesday, the company is working to let users choose to keep Live Activities updated more frequently.
9to5Mac
Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases
Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
9to5Mac
Apple planning to release 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023, new report says
Apple is once again said to be working on a larger iPad, this time according to a new report from The Information. According to the report, which cites a “person familiar with the project,” the new iPad could be released as soon as next year with a 16-inch display. “The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” the report says.
9to5Mac
16-inch iPad would be wonderful, but likely far too expensive for consumers
A report yesterday suggested that Apple has a 16-inch iPad in the works, which could be released late next year. It follows an earlier report of a 14-inch one. Talk of larger iPads dates back several years, with 9to5Mac readers long expressing an interest in a model larger than the current 12.9-inch maximum …
9to5Mac
More Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
One unexpected bonus from yesterday’s updates is that more Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV …. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith demonstrated using the Nintendo Online classic controller with Apple TV, and MacStories confirmed that the Nintendo 64 controller also works. The same is likely true of the NES and Sega Genesis controllers, but these are as yet unconfirmed.
Comments / 0