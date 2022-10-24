ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' best and worst PFF grades from Week 7 victory

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3ls9_0il3N4wc00

After the Tennessee Titans secured their fourth straight win in Week 7 over the Indianapolis Colts, it’s time to take a look at the advanced statistics from Pro Football Focus to get another angle of the victory.

The star of the PFF stats from Week 7 on defense was no doubt Andrew Adams, who secured the highest defensive grade, and the second-highest overall grade from both sides of the ball.

The highest PFF grade for the Titans on Sunday went to tight end Austin Hooper, who finally awoke from his season-long slumber to make some clutch catches in the win over Indy.

On top of checking out the best and worst grades from Week 7, we’ll also take a look at some stats, including the team’s performance in pass protection, coverage, and in the pass-rush.

Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUmFy_0il3N4wc00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5

TE Austin Hooper: 90.0

WR Cody Hollister: 79.9

TE Geoff Swaim: 75.0

RB Derrick Henry: 74.2

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 72.0

Bottom 5

RB Dontrell Hilliard: 30.8

RG Dillon Radunz: 41.8

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo: 50.3

C Ben Jones: 52.1

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 53.1

Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7fSf_0il3N4wc00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5

S Andrew Adams: 89.9

S Amani Hooker: 77.7

OLB Bud Dupree: 77.7

LB Dylan Cole: 74.8

LB David Long: 74.1

Bottom 5

DL DeMarcus Walker: 46.0

LB Joe Schobert: 52.2

OLB Rashad Weaver: 56.2

DL Teair Tart: 57.9

DL Denico Autry: 63.0

Pass protection grades (OL only)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334h0L_0il3N4wc00
AP Photo/John Amis

RG Dillon Radunz: 69.6

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 67.8

LT Dennis Daley: 46.7

LG Aaron Brewer: 44.1

C Ben Jones: 19.9

Run-blocking grades (OL only)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Lb5V_0il3N4wc00
AP Photo/Wade Payne

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 71.4

LG Aaron Brewer: 61.1

C Ben Jones: 58.6

LT Dennis Daley: 54.5

RG Dillon Radunz: 44.9

Pressures/Sacks allowed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgGYd_0il3N4wc00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

LT Dennis Daley: 4/1

C Ben Jones: 3/0

LG Aaron Brewer: 2/0

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 2/0

RG Dillon Radunz: 1/0

Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 5 pass-rush snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHKxt_0il3N4wc00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Top 5

DL DeMarcus Walker: 76.8

LB David Long: 74.3

OLB Bud Dupree: 71.3

OLB Rashad Weaver: 69.3

DL Teair Tart: 68.9

Bottom 5

DL Kevin Strong: 54.5

DL Mario Edwards: 54.8

DL Denico Autry: 56.1

DL Jeffery Simmons: 63.5

LB Dylan Cole: 63.8

Pressures/Sacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlehT_0il3N4wc00
Syndication: The Tennessean

OLB Bud Dupree: 7/1

LB David Long: 4/0

DL Teair Tart: 3/0

DL Jeffery Simmons: 3/1

OLB Rashad Weaver: 3/0

DL DeMarcus Walker: 3/0

DL Mario Edwards: 2/0

LB Dylan Cole: 1/0

DL Denico Autry: 1/1

Total pressures: 27 (!)

Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ovjW_0il3N4wc00
Syndication: The Tennessean

S Andrew Adams: 89.2

S Amani Hooker: 75.3

CB Terrance Mitchell: 74.3

CB Kristian Fulton: 73.4

CB Roger McCreary: 72.4

Targets/Receptions/Yards/Touchdowns against

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d92ff_0il3N4wc00
Syndication: The Tennessean

S Amani Hooker: 8/8/47/0

S Andrew Adams: 8/6/27/1

LB David Long: 7/7/61/0

CB Roger McCreary: 4/3/28/0

CB Kristian Fulton: 4/2/16/0

CB Terrance Mitchell: 3/3/34/0

LB Joe Schobert: 2/2/20

LB Dylan Cole: 1/1/10

DL Denico Autry: 1/1/0

