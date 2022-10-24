Titans' best and worst PFF grades from Week 7 victory
After the Tennessee Titans secured their fourth straight win in Week 7 over the Indianapolis Colts, it’s time to take a look at the advanced statistics from Pro Football Focus to get another angle of the victory.
The star of the PFF stats from Week 7 on defense was no doubt Andrew Adams, who secured the highest defensive grade, and the second-highest overall grade from both sides of the ball.
The highest PFF grade for the Titans on Sunday went to tight end Austin Hooper, who finally awoke from his season-long slumber to make some clutch catches in the win over Indy.
On top of checking out the best and worst grades from Week 7, we’ll also take a look at some stats, including the team’s performance in pass protection, coverage, and in the pass-rush.
Overall PFF grades: Offense (min. 10 snaps)
Top 5
TE Austin Hooper: 90.0
WR Cody Hollister: 79.9
TE Geoff Swaim: 75.0
RB Derrick Henry: 74.2
RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 72.0
Bottom 5
RB Dontrell Hilliard: 30.8
RG Dillon Radunz: 41.8
TE Chigoziem Okonkwo: 50.3
C Ben Jones: 52.1
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 53.1
Overall PFF grades: Defense (min. 10 snaps)
Top 5
S Andrew Adams: 89.9
S Amani Hooker: 77.7
OLB Bud Dupree: 77.7
LB Dylan Cole: 74.8
LB David Long: 74.1
Bottom 5
DL DeMarcus Walker: 46.0
LB Joe Schobert: 52.2
OLB Rashad Weaver: 56.2
DL Teair Tart: 57.9
DL Denico Autry: 63.0
Pass protection grades (OL only)
RG Dillon Radunz: 69.6
RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 67.8
LT Dennis Daley: 46.7
LG Aaron Brewer: 44.1
C Ben Jones: 19.9
Run-blocking grades (OL only)
RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 71.4
LG Aaron Brewer: 61.1
C Ben Jones: 58.6
LT Dennis Daley: 54.5
RG Dillon Radunz: 44.9
Pressures/Sacks allowed
LT Dennis Daley: 4/1
C Ben Jones: 3/0
LG Aaron Brewer: 2/0
RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 2/0
RG Dillon Radunz: 1/0
Pass-rush grades (front-seven only, min. 5 pass-rush snaps)
Top 5
DL DeMarcus Walker: 76.8
LB David Long: 74.3
OLB Bud Dupree: 71.3
OLB Rashad Weaver: 69.3
DL Teair Tart: 68.9
Bottom 5
DL Kevin Strong: 54.5
DL Mario Edwards: 54.8
DL Denico Autry: 56.1
DL Jeffery Simmons: 63.5
LB Dylan Cole: 63.8
Pressures/Sacks
OLB Bud Dupree: 7/1
LB David Long: 4/0
DL Teair Tart: 3/0
DL Jeffery Simmons: 3/1
OLB Rashad Weaver: 3/0
DL DeMarcus Walker: 3/0
DL Mario Edwards: 2/0
LB Dylan Cole: 1/0
DL Denico Autry: 1/1
Total pressures: 27 (!)
Coverage grades (min. 10 coverage snaps)
S Andrew Adams: 89.2
S Amani Hooker: 75.3
CB Terrance Mitchell: 74.3
CB Kristian Fulton: 73.4
CB Roger McCreary: 72.4
Targets/Receptions/Yards/Touchdowns against
S Amani Hooker: 8/8/47/0
S Andrew Adams: 8/6/27/1
LB David Long: 7/7/61/0
CB Roger McCreary: 4/3/28/0
CB Kristian Fulton: 4/2/16/0
CB Terrance Mitchell: 3/3/34/0
LB Joe Schobert: 2/2/20
LB Dylan Cole: 1/1/10
DL Denico Autry: 1/1/0
