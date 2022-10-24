Read full article on original website
In Connecticut's U.S. Senate race, Blumenthal leads Levy by 13 points in WTNH-TV poll
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal maintained his double-digit polling lead over Republican challenger Leora Levy as he seeks a third term in the U.S. Senate. The poll released Wednesday by WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College found Blumenthal leading Levy by 13 percentage points, 53% to 40%. Only 5% of voters remain undecided in the final weeks of the Senate race.
New poll gives GOP challenger George Logan slight edge over Jahana Hayes in 5th District
Republican George Logan has a one-point lead over U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, in the first public poll in Connecticut’s nationally watched congressional contest. The poll released Thursday by WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College brands the race a toss up, validating national Republican spending in a blue-state district as the GOP tries to claw back control of Congress.
A tax cutter in 2018, Bob Stefanowski shows a populist bent in 2022
The hyperbole comes in bursts: A suggestion that the state affordable housing law is forcing an 80-story building on Fairfield, or maybe just a 30-story one. Crime is rampant. Cops can’t shoot unless a crook shoots first. Corruption costs more than taxes. And perhaps worst of all, as Republican...
spectrumnews1.com
Virginia governor stumps for Tim Michels ahead of election
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wisconsin’s race for governor is heating up as big names from both parties crisscross the state to make a final push for their candidates. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spent Wednesday stumping for Tim Michels at stops in Waukesha and Green Bay. If you are wondering...
Should affordability affect health insurance rate hikes? Some say yes
In the middle of a public hearing last summer, after several insurance companies had proposed double-digit rate increases on their health care plans, Attorney General William Tong posed a series of questions that summed up the concerns of many who gathered at the state’s Legislative Office Building that day.
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years
Voters in Iowa have already begun filling out their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. One of the choices they will make this year is whether to send Republican Chuck Grassley back for an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. National Democrats have mostly given up on Iowa, which was long seen as a competitive between the two major political parties. Grassley, though, is running in the closest race he has had since his first election to the Senate in 1980.
CBS 58
Gubernatorial candidates rally support in southeastern Wisconsin with less than two weeks left until election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Both of Wisconsin's gubernatorial candidates were in our area rallying support for their campaigns with about a dozen days left until polls close in the Badger State. At Laborers Local 113 in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers and other democrats kicked off his statewide bus tour by...
87% of Connecticut manufacturers say they have labor shortages
87% of Connecticut manufacturers are finding it difficult to recruit and retain workers according to a survey released on Thursday by the Connecticut Business and Industry Council. The survey finds that manufacturers are the business sector most affected by the state’s ongoing labor shortage. The manufacturers who responded to...
Pa. politicians often calibrate their views on fracking based on voters' opinions
Both U.S. Senate candidates from Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman, have changed their positions on fracking, and say they now support it — despite climate change concerns.
How voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going in Georgia
More than 12 million people have cast ballots so far in the midterm elections. That is according to the United States Election Project. We want to talk now about how people are casting ballots this year and also to dive into the specifics of early voting in a key state that we've all been watching - Georgia.
Should voters be concerned over Fetterman's cognitive ability after his stroke?
There has been a lot of talk lately about John Fetterman's mental fitness. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been dealing with auditory processing issues after surviving a stroke five months ago in the middle of his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a fact that Fetterman openly addressed during last night's debate against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Candidates for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat traded barbs in a formal setting
Pennsylvania Senate candidates held their only debate last night. Democrat John Fetterman faced Republican Mehmet Oz. One is a former small-city mayor and current lieutenant governor. The other is a TV doctor. Each has questioned the other's fitness for office. But beyond their personalities is a question of power. The U.S. Senate is closely divided. And the way the math works out, a Democratic win in this one race would give them a good chance to keep control. A Republican win in this one race would sharply increase their chance to regain power.
Parties show differences in Florida on mail, early voting
TALLAHASSEE - With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, nearly 1.67 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Wednesday morning. According to the state's Division of Elections website, 1,440,978 people had voted by mail, while 224,829 had cast ballots at early voting sites. Counties were able to start offering in-person early voting on Monday, with all counties required to offer it on Saturday. The data showed significant differences between Democrats and Republicans in voting by mail and early voting. Registered Democrats had cast 613,279 mail-in ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 545,313. But Republicans had cast 117,106 ballots at early voting sites, while Democrats had cast 71,118. Unaffiliated voters had cast a total of 295,617 mail-in and early voting ballots, while third-party voters had cast 23,374.
floridapolitics.com
House Democrats make push for Central Florida swing seats
But they face a deluge of GOP state party spending. With early voting underway in Central Florida, House Democrats are making a public push to get out the vote. Rep. Fentrice Driskell, Democratic Leader-designate, held a press event outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections alongside incumbents and Democratic candidates alike. She said it will be critical when the General Election wraps in two weeks that the Democratic caucus be at least at the same size that exists today.
tonemadison.com
A few words of encouragement for Wisconsin’s weary voters
It’s awful out there, but there are real opportunities before us. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Early...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida
‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
Oklahoma's Democratic candidate for governor uses education policy to build momentum
Republicans have won elections in recent years by running on education. In Oklahoma, which is one of the reddest states in the nation, the issue of education may be turning out a little differently because the Democrat running for governor is catching up on the Republican incumbent. Here's StateImpact Oklahoma's Robby Korth.
Massachusetts could allow undocumented people to get driver's licenses
Voters in Massachusetts are about to decide whether undocumented immigrants should be able to apply for driver's licenses. Seventeen other states, along with the District of Columbia, already allow this. New York is one of those states, and Chris Burrell from member station GBH reports how their law is having a big impact on road safety.
What an expert foresees for voter intimidation this election cycle
Some people who believe baseless claims about election fraud have encouraged others to do something about it personally, like monitoring ballot drop boxes for suspicious activity. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KELLY TOWNSEND: I have been so pleased to hear of all you vigilantes out there that want to camp out...
Connecticut Public
