ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Mike Vrabel talks mic-dropping the challenge flag in Week 7

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucpVf_0il3MMdo00

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had the opportunity to throw the challenge flag in the Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, and he did so with style.

Vrabel’s challenge came late in the fourth quarter when a pass from Matt Ryan to Michael Pittman appeared to be fumbled but was ruled an incomplete pass instead.

Tennessee’s head coach ended up challenging the ruling on the field and got it overturned, which put the Colts away for good.

However, Vrabel also scored some style points for his challenge by basically mic-dropping the red flag instead of throwing it, showing a little attitude in the process.

After the game, Vrabel explained the form he used.

“Not much feedback,” Vrabel said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I don’t get a chance to do it that often, so I want to try and do something different each time… I just wanted to make sure [the officials] saw it.”

Vrabel can say what he wants, but there was definitely a little edge to that challenge.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Vrabel get creative with the challenge flag. Remember this beauty?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvUGc_0il3MMdo00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Vrabel has now set the bar very high for throwing the challenge flag. I look forward to his next iteration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
People

Former NFL QB Kurt Warner Says Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Look 'Exhausted': 'It's OK to Walk Away'

The Hall of Fame quarterback shares his thoughts on the struggling players this season as he opens up about his personal retirement journey to PEOPLE Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has some observational notes and words of wisdom for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. "I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," the NFL commentator tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard...
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potential wide receiver targets for Chargers following Mike Williams' injury

With Mike Williams set to miss multiple weeks with a sprained ankle, the Chargers have now sustained injuries to four of their top five receivers. Keenan Allen returned for the first time since Week 1 against the Seahawks after a hamstring injury, Joshua Palmer missed the Seattle game with a concussion and has suffered multiple lower-body injuries, Jalen Guyton tore his ACL, and now Williams has an ankle injury.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy