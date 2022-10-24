Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Slow Rise on the Brazos combines great pizza, setting
If “location, location, location” is the mantra for a smart real estate decision, then the owners of Slow Rise on the Brazos were listening. Waco’s newest pizzeria, nestled on the east bank of the Brazos River, overlooks Cameron Park on the river’s opposite bank. Less than an Uber ride away and a few blocks from the riverwalk is Waco’s thriving downtown and the revitalized Elm Avenue.
Waco housing took a beating in September, but spending still robust
Spending remained strong in the Waco area, helping fuel continued economic expansion through last month despite high inflation numbers. An Amarillo economist in his September report said shelling out $115 million to build a new Waco High School also made a difference. Bucking the overall trend, the housing market took...
Westview Nursery keeps yards looking sharp
Homes across the Waco area boast landscaping graced with trees, plants and flowers from longtime Waco staple, Westview Nursery and Landscape Co. Family roots run deep at Westview as the fourth generation of Houcks are involved in the many aspects of serving their customers season after season. The nursery has...
Holt Cat shows off Waco operations
Holt Cat threw a shindig Thursday afternoon, offering refreshments, valet parking, barbecue, heavy equipment displays and a live band to guests in Waco. Highlighting the event was something more down-to-earth: media tours of what the sprawling complex at 2000 Texas Central Parkway has become since Holt Cat opened in 2020.
Big Boys' Wrecker Service handles all jobs
“Nothing is too big or too small; we do it all,” is the mantra for Big Boys’ Wrecker Service, which transports everything from oversize loads down to go-karts and bicycles. Founded by former McLennan County Sheriff Billy Simons Sr. in September 1984, Big Boys’ Wrecker Service is the...
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 10
Connally (6-2, 2-0) at Madisonville (5-3, 2-0) Breakdown: In yet another battle for supremacy in district, the Connally Cadets hit the road to Madisonville to face the Mustangs. Coming off a major victory over Salado which saw Cadets junior running back Kiefer Sibley rush for 426 yards and seven touchdowns, Connally is looking to ride the momentum to a district title.
Meeting on East Waco rail-trail project slated for Thursday evening
Construction on a new concrete trail through former railroad right of way in East Waco is expected to start next year, and city officials will give residents an update during a meeting Thursday night. Once complete, the 12-foot-wide MKT East Waco Trail will run for about 1.2 miles from the...
Legacy of Syrian Club of Waco continues with barbecue sauce
Texans love their barbecue. That mouthwatering taste of juicy, slow-smoked meat leaves even the most discriminating eaters weak at the knees. And despite the ongoing debate “to sauce or not to sauce,” many pit masters consider a flavorful barbecue sauce just as essential to the meal as the potato salad, corn on the cob and baked beans. In fact, one might argue that what you put ON the meat is more important than what you serve WITH the meat.
Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco
Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
Waco Dia de los Muertos celebrations grow in community visibility
Day of the Dead celebrations in Waco will feature hundreds, if not several thousand, of the living. Better known as Dia de los Muertos, Spanish for the Day of the Dead, the occasion is marked in several Latin American cultures as a time to remember and honor loved ones and acquaintances who have died.
High School Notebook: Mart's Hoffman on the verge of 100th win milestone
While the accuracy of Mart football’s all-time wins record might still be up for debate, the certainty of Kevin Hoffman’s record as the Panthers’ head coach definitely isn’t. Going into this week’s bout with undefeated Dawson (8-0 overall, 4-0 in District 10-2A Div. II), Hoffman’s career...
Cyclist dies in South Waco collision with SUV
A Waco man died in an area hospital Wednesday night after his bicycle collided with an SUV near South 18th Street and Connor Avenue, Waco Police said. Officers responded to the crash about 9:08 p.m. after cyclist Ernest Mclemore, 31, collided with a 2018 Ford Expedition, according to statement from Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.
John Werner's college picks: Texas Tech atmosphere will overwhelm Bears
Saturday night’s Baylor-Texas Tech matchup in Lubbock is bursting with storylines. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will face his old boss, Baylor coach Dave Aranda, for the first time. All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be back at his alma mater to be honored for his...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
Beck combines medical, dental skills at Waco Surgical Arts
Dr. Jason Beck of Waco Surgical Arts believes his path to becoming a dual-degreed doctor and dentist was set early in life. “The idea may have been implanted into my mind at a very young age,” he said. “When I was born my grandmother made a plaque to hang in my room that talked about the origins of my name, which meant ‘the healing one.’ So I’ve always had a desire to help others in need and I guess I always had a vision that it would be specifically treating patients.
West Feeds relies on Its employees, faith
The sign behind Donna Charanza’s desk at West Feeds perfectly encapsulates her role as company president and co-owner with husband Jerry. “I’ve learned to trust God in both in business and my personal life, dealing with the daily stress from running everything, taking care of our employees, trying to stay competitive and making the company work,” she says. “I pray when our five delivery trucks leave every morning because the highways are dangerous, but God knows our fears, and He knows His plans for us, so we give it all to Him that everything will be okay.”
Big 12's Yormark tells Waco crowd he's looking at new TV deal, potential expansion
Since taking over as Big 12 commissioner on Aug. 1, Brett Yormark has worked at a dizzying pace to position the conference for the ever-shifting future of college athletics. He’s aggressively looked at adding Pac-12 teams to the Big 12 and has begun early discussions for new TV contracts with ESPN and Fox networks.
Suspect in $750K vehicle thefts arrested, Waco police seek co-defendant
A woman wanted by Waco police in vehicle thefts in several Texas cities was arrested in Mesquite on Monday while her co-defendant remains at large, Waco police announced Tuesday. Mesquite police arrested Isabel Gonzalez, 33, after a 30-minute chase that started when they spotted a stolen pickup truck, Waco police...
Brathwaite flips commitment from Baylor to LSU
Cypress Ranch linebacker Christian Brathwaite has flipped his verbal commitment from Baylor to LSU. The 6-3, 220-pound Brathwaite, a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday after he had been committed to Baylor since Jan 30. The Bears now have 24 commitments in their 2023 class,...
