Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died

Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Slayer’s ‘Reign in Blood': 10 Facts Only Superfans Would Know

With two albums out by 1985, Slayer knew they had to make a serious impact in order to be taken seriously as one of the giants. Though many of the musicians will deny it, there was an unspoken competition between the thrash metal groups of that time over who could play the fastest, most aggressive music.
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’

Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Why Polyphia’s Tim Henson Thinks It’s ‘Not Really Cool’ to Be in a Metal Band

Tim Henson, a guitarist in the burgeoning instrumental prog-rock act Polyphia, recently opined why it's "not really cool to be in a metal band." Henson (pictured above, seated) said as much while promoting Remember That You Will Die, the latest album from the Texas-based quartet signed to Rise Records. Earlier this year, Polyphia captured the metal scene's attention when their drummer expertly overcame a monitor malfunction that tested the group's rhythmic dexterity.
Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On

Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
