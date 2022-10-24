Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died
Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
Watch Nita Strauss and Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz team up for heavy metal banger The Wolf You Feed
Nita and Alissa have wanted to work together "for years" - and it's finally happened!
Edsel Dope Pens Open Letter To Sebastian Bach Amid Falling In Reverse Laptop Controversy
Edsel Dope has shared an open letter directed at former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach after the singer inserted himself in a dispute between Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke and radio DJ Eddie Trunk regarding the band's withdrawal from a festival after their laptops went missing. Upon learning about Falling...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Ringo Starr Had to Beg During His Early Days as a Drummer, but He Made Sure Other Drummers Didn’t Have To
Every musician’s journey starts somewhere. For Ringo Starr, his path to being a drummer started in a hospital. The kit man for The Beatles spent time in and out of hospitals as a youngster, a trying time he relived during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of the facilities he stayed at brought percussion instruments to …
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Judas Priest will perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with three guitarists and two drummers, according to former drummer Les Binks
Downing! Tipton! Binks! The ultimate Judas Priest lineup looks set to play at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Slayer’s ‘Reign in Blood': 10 Facts Only Superfans Would Know
With two albums out by 1985, Slayer knew they had to make a serious impact in order to be taken seriously as one of the giants. Though many of the musicians will deny it, there was an unspoken competition between the thrash metal groups of that time over who could play the fastest, most aggressive music.
Babymetal’s ‘The Other One’ Concept Album Will Reveal A Side of the Band ‘We Never Knew Existed’
One year after entering a hiatus, kawaii metal masters Babymetal have announced their return with their first-ever concept album, The Other One, which will be released in the spring of 2023, and a teaser promises it will reveal a side of the band "we never knew existed." Last year, Babymetal...
Physical Copies of Slipknot’s New Album Have the Wrong Title on the Cover
Slipknot's seventh album The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), but apparently, physical copies of the record have the wrong title on the cover. Several fans have reported that their copy contains the error. One fan uploaded a photo of their vinyl copy of the album...
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Why Polyphia’s Tim Henson Thinks It’s ‘Not Really Cool’ to Be in a Metal Band
Tim Henson, a guitarist in the burgeoning instrumental prog-rock act Polyphia, recently opined why it's "not really cool to be in a metal band." Henson (pictured above, seated) said as much while promoting Remember That You Will Die, the latest album from the Texas-based quartet signed to Rise Records. Earlier this year, Polyphia captured the metal scene's attention when their drummer expertly overcame a monitor malfunction that tested the group's rhythmic dexterity.
Architects Frontman Hits Out at Fans Using Tom Searle’s Death to Critique Their Music
Everyone's a critic! But there are some critiques that go a little too far, and Architects frontman Sam Carter is calling out one particular mode of criticism he feels has crossed a line into being something more hurtful and personal. Speaking to NME, Carter has hit out at those who...
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On
Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display
Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
