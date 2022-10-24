Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has no will for $6M fortune & no contact with family as he struggles with stroke recovery
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has no will for his $6million fortune and has had no contact with his family as he struggles with his stroke recovery. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14. The fired American Pickers star’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary...
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Meet Alexa's Dad, Adam Alfia, From 'Love Is Blind' Season 3: All About His Jobs, Jokes, And Net Worth
It's not unusual for a reality television show to introduce everyone to a surprisingly iconic family member who could very well get their own spinoff. In the most recent season of The Bachelorette, it was Gabby Windey's Grandpa John. Before that, there was Barb. And for Love Is Blind season 3, that very special person is contestant Alexa Alfia’s dad, Adam.
At 46, Diane Kruger's Legs Are Ultra-Sculpted In A Black Minidress And Heels In New Pics From NYC
Diane Kruger hit the streets of New York City this week, and she showed off her long, strong legs while strutting around Midtown. The actress, 46, donned a minidress and heels that proved to everyone just how toned she is. Diane typically works out about four times a week and...
Where Is Charles Cullen From 'The Good Nurse' Now? All About The Serial Killer
Netflix’s The Good Nurse tells the terrifying tale of a nurse named Charles Cullen who murdered dozens of patients over the course of 16 years. Like many of Netflix’s recent eerie true-crime films, this one is based on a true story. The Good Nurse tells the story of...
Where Is Amy Loughren From ‘The Good Nurse’ Now? All About Her Life After Charles Cullen And Cardiomyopathy
Netflix’s The Good Nurse tells the terrifying story of Charles Cullen, a nurse who deliberately killed dozens of patients while working in multiple hospitals. While the story is scary enough, what’s even more upsetting is that it’s based on a true story. The Good Nurse follows the...
Chastain portrays everyday superhero in 'Good Nurse'
Movie titles are always important, but there’s special significance to the title of The Good Nurse, based on the horrific serial killings of dozens and possibly hundreds of patients by a night nurse who injected fatal drugs into IV bags. Of course, real-life convicted killer Charles Cullen, potentially one of the most prolific serial killers of all time, is not the “good nurse” in the title, even in an ironic sense. It is, rather, fellow nurse Amy Loughren — played by a luminous, effortlessly empathetic Jessica Chastain — who first befriended Cullen, then suspected him, then helped bring him down....
Debbie Gibson, 52, Has Sculpted Legs In A Minidress While Rocking Out To Her New Holiday Album In An IG Video
Debbie Gibson put her epic leg strength on full display in an Instagram video of her dancing in a minidress. The 53-year-old singer just released her new holiday album, Winterlicious, and fans are already loving it. Debbie enjoys spinning, walking, and jogging to stay active, and she says that she's...
The 16 Best Red Hair Color Ideas For Making A Sexy Statement
From Shay Mitchell’s new bronzy brown locks and Sydney Sweeney’s sometimes strawberry hue to Kendall Jenner’s surprise debut of a copper chignon on the Prada runway earlier this year, it’s safe to say red hair is experiencing a renaissance. Scrolling on Instagram and TikTok will only support this theory, yielding even more red hair color ideas and styling inspiration.
17 Verrrrry Subtle Things That Actually Reveal A Lot About Someone
If you really want to get to know someone, just look at their trash.
Mindy Kaling, 43, Shows Off Her Seriously Strong Abs While Celebrating Diwali In New Instagram Photos
Mindy Kaling is looking all kinds of happy and strong as she celebrated Diwali this week. The actress, 43, donned an anarkali, showing off her toned core, and looking super happy. Mindy says she is the healthiest she's ever been, and goes on quick, 15-minute walks when she can. In...
Hydrow Wave: The 'Peloton of rowing machines' has released a new streamlined model
The gentle sound of lapping waves fills my living room, a friendly face smiles broadly at me, telling me they want to share their favourite classic rock playlist with me, it's bright and sunny, and the skies seem to open up in a limitless expanse. But rather than this being all I can remember from a particularly surreal and calming dream, this has been my lived - awake - experience of having a Hydrow Wave to test out at home.
Meghan Markle Is Seen Shopping In A Sleeveless Green Romper In A Rare Off-Duty Sighting
This weekend, Meghan Markle was seen with a friend in Montecito, California, with a friend enjoying a little shopping. The Duchess of Sussex was wearing a sleeveless and strapless green Malia Mills jumpsuit that ended just below her knees, with a cardigan slung over her shoulders in a slightly lighter shade of the same olive green.
Julianne Moore looks unrecognisable with newly dyed blonde hair
So, I may have spoken too soon when I said that everyone was dyeing their red for autumn as the CEO, founder and long-reigning master of said red tone, Julianne Moore has only gone and ditched the colour for something a little lighter. Folks, she's gone blonde! Talk about a 180, girl.
