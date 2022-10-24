ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Women's Health

Meet Alexa's Dad, Adam Alfia, From 'Love Is Blind' Season 3: All About His Jobs, Jokes, And Net Worth

It's not unusual for a reality television show to introduce everyone to a surprisingly iconic family member who could very well get their own spinoff. In the most recent season of The Bachelorette, it was Gabby Windey's Grandpa John. Before that, there was Barb. And for Love Is Blind season 3, that very special person is contestant Alexa Alfia’s dad, Adam.
The Blade

Chastain portrays everyday superhero in 'Good Nurse'

Movie titles are always important, but there’s special significance to the title of The Good Nurse, based on the horrific serial killings of dozens and possibly hundreds of patients by a night nurse who injected fatal drugs into IV bags. Of course, real-life convicted killer Charles Cullen, potentially one of the most prolific serial killers of all time, is not the “good nurse” in the title, even in an ironic sense. It is, rather, fellow nurse Amy Loughren — played by a luminous, effortlessly empathetic Jessica Chastain — who first befriended Cullen, then suspected him, then helped bring him down....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Women's Health

The 16 Best Red Hair Color Ideas For Making A Sexy Statement

From Shay Mitchell’s new bronzy brown locks and Sydney Sweeney’s sometimes strawberry hue to Kendall Jenner’s surprise debut of a copper chignon on the Prada runway earlier this year, it’s safe to say red hair is experiencing a renaissance. Scrolling on Instagram and TikTok will only support this theory, yielding even more red hair color ideas and styling inspiration.
Women's Health

Hydrow Wave: The 'Peloton of rowing machines' has released a new streamlined model

The gentle sound of lapping waves fills my living room, a friendly face smiles broadly at me, telling me they want to share their favourite classic rock playlist with me, it's bright and sunny, and the skies seem to open up in a limitless expanse. But rather than this being all I can remember from a particularly surreal and calming dream, this has been my lived - awake - experience of having a Hydrow Wave to test out at home.
Women's Health

Julianne Moore looks unrecognisable with newly dyed blonde hair

So, I may have spoken too soon when I said that everyone was dyeing their red for autumn as the CEO, founder and long-reigning master of said red tone, Julianne Moore has only gone and ditched the colour for something a little lighter. Folks, she's gone blonde! Talk about a 180, girl.

