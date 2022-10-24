Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Frank Giustra Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says Political Establishment Wants To Take Out BTC
Mining magnate Frank Giustra is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that the global political establishment may attempt to make a move to destroy BTC. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Giustra says that the leading authorities of the world are likely planning on creating their own jurisdiction on the blockchain and probably don’t want Bitcoin as competition.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
blockworks.co
CFTC Chair Says Ether Is a Commodity, Hints That SEC Disagrees
Token classification has been an ongoing issue in the space and a point of contention for regulators jockeying for jurisdiction. The jostling between the CFTC and the SEC continued in New York on Monday, with CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam saying he sees ether as a commodity — not a security.
blockworks.co
Singapore Central Bank Seeks Feedback on Crypto Leverage Ban
The central bank of Singapore is ready to receive commentary on its proposed crypto measures, which include strict rules on stablecoins. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the nation’s central bank, is seeking public feedback on proposed measures to ramp up crypto and stablecoin policy in the wake of Terra’s spectacular collapse.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance and the richest man in crypto, who worked at a gas station before making his $30 billion fortune
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. With a net worth of around $30 billion as of October 25, he's the 33rd-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of...
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
blockworks.co
The Investor’s Guide to Crypto Valuations in 2022
Crypto valuation models require a high degree of understanding, because crypto assets exist along a spectrum of functionality. One of the first lessons in finance is that an asset’s value is not always the same as an asset’s price. Intrinsic value is something financial analysts can quantify through evaluating dividends, cash flows and growth rates. Because crypto assets lack these traditional and quantifiable metrics, the legacy valuation framework has evolved in an effort to make better sense of this new asset class.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Crypto and Web3 About To Explode 300x in Market Value – Here’s His Timeline
Macro expert and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting an unprecedented pace of growth in the market cap for cryptocurrencies and Web3 projects. In a new Google Tech Talks interview, Pal says that crypto’s market cap of about $1 trillion could explode to $300 trillion in just a decade.
blockworks.co
Crypto Hedge Fund Taps Former BlackRock CIO as Strategy Head
Matthew McBrady to help Strix Leviathan manage risk in DeFi-related investments, build out product set. A former chief investment officer of a BlackRock multi-strategy hedge fund is joining quant crypto hedge fund Strix Leviathan to broaden its suite of strategies and help the firm capture opportunities in the market. The...
Crypto Fans Pin Hopes on New UK PM and Regulations
Cryptocurrency advocates are hoping they have a friend in new British Prime Minister — and digital currency supporter — Rishi Sunak. "Hoping for big things in UK," Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance tweeted Tuesday (Oct. 25). As PYMNTS has noted, Sunak has given people...
dailycoin.com
Launch of the First Stablecoin Associated with the Cost of Living
The goal of the world’s first “flat” cryptocurrency is to enable people to retain their purchasing power. Flatcoin Noun tracks the cost of living, and its value is based on daily US inflation data. Blockchain Laguna Labs has just launched the first cost-of-living cryptocurrency called Nuon Flatcoin....
blockworks.co
What Are Flatcoins and Are They a Better Inflation Hedge?
Laguna Labs is launching the first cost-of-living-based ‘flatcoin’ as inflation remains stubbornly high. As inflation rates go to the moon, so-called “flatcoins” are coming along for the ride. Flatcoins are a new category of stablecoins that are pegged to the cost of living instead of real-world...
A crypto bank wants to make money issuing stablecoins
Silvergate Bank, the crypto bank of publicly traded Silvergate Capital, sees its future in stablecoin — but that future is laced with challenges. Why it matters: Silvergate's third-quarter earnings report last week missed expectations, a slowdown in its core bank business that's a byproduct of the crypto winter. It will have to drive through that to realize its tokenized dollar future on the other side.
blockworks.co
Prime Trust Crypto IRA Set To Leave Beta as Bitcoin Volatility at Historic Low
Prime Trust’s IRA product comes less than a year after ForUsAll launched an investment vehicle that offers crypto exposure through 401(k) accounts. When Prime Trust launched its beta test for a crypto IRA product, the financial infrastructure firm said it was just following the money. The trend hasn’t changed, so the firm has moved forward with its official launch.
blockworks.co
NEAR Nixes Algorithmic Stablecoin USN
A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized. NEAR Protocol is attempting to avoid another Terra-like situation. The protocol’s native stablecoin USN, which had a trading volume of $9.7 million in the last 24 hours, is gradually winding down due...
forkast.news
Australian 2022 budget confirms digital assets will not be taxed as foreign currency
The Australian Government has clarified that cryptocurrency will continue to be taxed as an asset class instead of a foreign currency in its 2022 budget released on Tuesday. This means cryptocurrency transactions are subject to capital gains tax where a profit for the year was made and if done through centralized exchanges.
