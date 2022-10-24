Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high. Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell...
Herald & Review
Stocks open mostly higher, but Facebook parent falls sharply
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street with the notable exception of Facebook’s parent company. Meta Platforms lost another one-quarter of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. That followed weak earnings reports from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft. Amazon and Apple report later Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% early Thursday and the Dow rose 1.4%, but Meta’s slump pulled the Nasdaq down 0.2%. Markets got some encouraging economic news as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%.
Herald & Review
US stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps
Wall Street delivered another mixed finish for stocks Thursday, as disappointing quarterly results from several big tech companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
Herald & Review
Asian shares mostly lower as Japan preps massive stimulus
Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after a mixed session on Wall Street, where tech sector losses offset gains in other parts of the market. Tokyo’s benchmark slipped as the government was preparing about $490 billion in stimulus spending to help the world’s No. 3 economy cope with inflation. As expected, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged even as it forecast higher inflation.
Herald & Review
Stocks and Bonds Are Both Falling. Here’s Why.
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. If you thought stocks and bonds usually move independently, you're not wrong. It's...
Herald & Review
US futures lower on the dawn of Elon Musk era at Twitter
Wall Street pointed toward declines before markets opened Friday, but most major U.S. indices were still on track for rare back-to-back weekly gains, as an awful week for technology companies comes to a close and the Elon Musk era at Twitter begins. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered...
Herald & Review
World shares lower, led by 3.7% drop in Hong Kong
Shares skidded Friday in Europe and Asia, with heavy selling of technology shares pulling Hong Kong's benchmark 3.7% lower. Germany's DAX dropped 0.9% to 13,090.91 and the CAC40 in Paris lost 0.6% to 6,205.73. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.6% to 7,029.81. The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.8% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.
Herald & Review
Economy showing signs of improvement; Skechers boots Ye; Musk declares himself 'Chief Twitt' | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on. But for now anyway, the U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two quarters of 2022.
Herald & Review
UK Treasury chief delays planned economic statement meant to outline next steps in cost-of-living crisis until Nov. 17
LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief delays planned economic statement meant to outline next steps in cost-of-living crisis until Nov. 17. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 11:52 p.m. EDT
Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new sense of uncertainty has risen over Pennsylvania’s pivotal Senate contest. Democrats are struggling to remain optimistic about John Fetterman’s candidacy after a rocky debate performance. Fetterman took the debate stage Tuesday five months after suffering a stroke. He struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong event. That was not a surprise for those voters who know him best — Fetterman has never been a smooth orator. But it stirred a fresh sense of anxiety among party leaders and rank-and-file voters. Fetterman's campaign set up a rally for Wednesday night and released a new advertisement seizing on Oz’s comments that abortion laws should be decided partly by “local political leaders.”
