Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Mercer selected as new Elmore County Commission chairman

Elmore County Commissioner Bart Mercer will serve as the chairman of the Elmore County Commission as commissioner Troy Stubbs steps down to assume his role representing District 31 in the Alabama House of Representatives. Stubbs is the Republican nominee and faces no opposition for the seat in Montgomery in next...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
High School Football PRO

Alexander City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Valley High School football team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on October 28, 2022, 16:55:00.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
AL.com

What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
ALABAMA STATE
saltwatersportsman.com

Permit in Alabama? Record Landed by 12-Year-Old

What are permit doing in Alabama? The state record for permit has now fallen twice in five months. Twelve-year-old Griffin Haas was having a perfectly good time catching whiting and Spanish mackerel from the beach in Fort Morgan, Alabama. Then he found himself in a tussle with a highly prized game fish he had never heard of. When it was over, Griffin had landed the state record permit, an 8.5-pounder that bested the previous record by more than two pounds.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
auburntigers.com

Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
AUBURN, AL
High School Football PRO

Prattville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Monroe County High School football team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00.
MONROE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS

OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Shinhwa in Auburn begins construction on new $78 million expansion project

Shinhwa Auto USA has begun clearing land for its new 483,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Auburn Technology Park West. The project comes as the Auburn City Council voted last week to approve Shinhwa moving forward with its expansion. The new facility is part of a $78 million growth project and will create 42 jobs over the next three years.
AUBURN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama receiving next major industrial addition

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— The governor’s office announced on Thursday that Hyundai Mobis plans to invest $205 million to open a new plant in Montgomery which will open at least 400 new jobs. The plant will produce EV battery modules and once at full production, the 450,000-square-foot facility will...
MONTGOMERY, AL

