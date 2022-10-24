Read full article on original website
Industrial waste, ‘forever chemicals,’ contaminate popular Alabama waterway
The river connects to several popular central Alabama summer destinations.
Wetumpka Herald
Mercer selected as new Elmore County Commission chairman
Elmore County Commissioner Bart Mercer will serve as the chairman of the Elmore County Commission as commissioner Troy Stubbs steps down to assume his role representing District 31 in the Alabama House of Representatives. Stubbs is the Republican nominee and faces no opposition for the seat in Montgomery in next...
sylacauganews.com
AHSAA reveals football playoff brackets; B.B. Comer to host Lanett in Round 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Playoff brackets for Classes 1A through 7A for Alabama high school football have been released, and the B.B. Comer Tigers now know their first round opponent. Head Coach Adam Fossett’s boys will host their first game of the 2022 Class 2A playoffs against the Lanett Panthers,...
Alabama Statewide Poll For High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is this week’s Alabama high school football poll. Team (first-place); W-L; Pts. Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-4) 16, Dothan (6-3) 11, Foley (6-3) 10, Baker (4-5) 2, Mary Montgomery (6-4) 1.
Alexander City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
saltwatersportsman.com
Permit in Alabama? Record Landed by 12-Year-Old
What are permit doing in Alabama? The state record for permit has now fallen twice in five months. Twelve-year-old Griffin Haas was having a perfectly good time catching whiting and Spanish mackerel from the beach in Fort Morgan, Alabama. Then he found himself in a tussle with a highly prized game fish he had never heard of. When it was over, Griffin had landed the state record permit, an 8.5-pounder that bested the previous record by more than two pounds.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban reveals that an Alabama defensive lineman is out for the season
Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama will lose some depth on the defensive line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Saban said senior Justin Eboigbe won’t return this fall after injuring his neck. When asked if he’d be back on the field this fall, Saban said, “I don’t think so.”
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
Prattville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
247Sports
Billy Napier 'would not have been at Alabama' if not for Kirby Smart
Florida head football coach Billy Napier and Georgia’s Kirby Smart go way back to their time at Alabama, and Napier credited Smart for getting him on Nick Saban’s staff in a big way. Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2013-16, as Smart was the defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
opelikaobserver.com
OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Shinhwa in Auburn begins construction on new $78 million expansion project
Shinhwa Auto USA has begun clearing land for its new 483,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Auburn Technology Park West. The project comes as the Auburn City Council voted last week to approve Shinhwa moving forward with its expansion. The new facility is part of a $78 million growth project and will create 42 jobs over the next three years.
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
wdhn.com
Alabama receiving next major industrial addition
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— The governor’s office announced on Thursday that Hyundai Mobis plans to invest $205 million to open a new plant in Montgomery which will open at least 400 new jobs. The plant will produce EV battery modules and once at full production, the 450,000-square-foot facility will...
