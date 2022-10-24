Bob Chapek has not had an easy time since he became CEO of The Walt Disney Company in February 2020. He succeeded popular CEO Bob Iger and has made a number of decisions that have not sat well with Disney fans. One of the bigger issues he has had is the fight that he got into with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The fight angered both sides — with one side thinking Chapek took too long to act, and the other side thinking Disney and Chapek shouldn’t have said anything.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO