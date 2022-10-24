GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO