Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
FOX 8 has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash
SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
WTOL-TV
2 men transported to hospital after skydivers crash through building in northeast Ohio
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
Centre Daily
32-year-old boater dies after getting trapped between boat and trailer, Ohio cops say
Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.
Ohio 6th grader saves brother from fire started by dog
A sixth-grader saved the day and his little brother after the family dog accidentally started a fire inside of their house.
Man and woman killed in Akron house fire identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner released the names of the man and woman killed in a house fire that broke out in Akron Tuesday morning.
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
sciotopost.com
Ohio Ranks Number 2 for Most Candy Loving, You’ll Be Surprised What Candy is the Favorite
US – Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning to pass out candy, you might want to know what candies the neighborhood kids are most likely to enjoy because it could save your house from being the victim of a Halloween prank. The team at Innerbody...
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Canton Township Crash
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 70-year-old man with a Massillon address was killed in a car-motorcycle crash in Canton Township Saturday afternoon. The state patrol says James Horsley was driving his bike on Dueber Avenue SW when a Canton driver made a left turn in front of him onto Fohl Road.
WTOL-TV
Depression in Ohio higher than nation, poor mental health increasing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about mental health. A new study shows incidents of depression are above the national average in Ohio, and reported suicides are up as well. Overall, the percentage of Ohioans reporting poor mental health was up, according...
whbc.com
Youth Services: Indian River ‘Fully Staffed’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite all the recent violent incidents, the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is fully staffed, according to the Department of Youth Services. A Special Response Team from the adult side of the state prison system remains at the Massillon campus to assist,...
Akron says goodbye to historic homes housing generations of memories
The last homes in downtown Akron will soon be gone. An attached pair of 19th century houses are set to be demolished at South High and State Streets near St. Bernard’s Church.
