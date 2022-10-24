ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minerva, OH

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet

Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
MINERVA, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL-TV

2 men transported to hospital after skydivers crash through building in northeast Ohio

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter

SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
SOLON, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
Cleveland.com

Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Canton Township Crash

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 70-year-old man with a Massillon address was killed in a car-motorcycle crash in Canton Township Saturday afternoon. The state patrol says James Horsley was driving his bike on Dueber Avenue SW when a Canton driver made a left turn in front of him onto Fohl Road.
MASSILLON, OH
WTOL-TV

Depression in Ohio higher than nation, poor mental health increasing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about mental health. A new study shows incidents of depression are above the national average in Ohio, and reported suicides are up as well. Overall, the percentage of Ohioans reporting poor mental health was up, according...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Youth Services: Indian River ‘Fully Staffed’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite all the recent violent incidents, the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is fully staffed, according to the Department of Youth Services. A Special Response Team from the adult side of the state prison system remains at the Massillon campus to assist,...
MASSILLON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy