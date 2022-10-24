Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
James "Jimmy" M. Godwin, Sr. - Gray Court
James “Jimmy” M. Godwin, Sr., 73, of Gray Court and husband of 53 years to Linda Kay Riddle Godwin passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Roy Lee and Lillie Bell Owens Godwin....
3 arrested for fatal shooting near Spartanburg Co. bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
2 arrested for almost 50 burglaries across the Upstate
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested for a string of local burglaries across multiple jurisdictions in the Upstate. The Laurens Police Department said Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown had warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy of multiple businesses in Laurens. Police said both individuals have also been charged across five other law […]
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Rabid skunk found in Anderson Co.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed Thursday that a skunk in Anderson county is rabid.
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
Upstate man released with monitoring after fatal collision
Ross Latini, driver of the 4Runner, had a bond hearing Thursday where he was released with monitoring and is no longer allowed in the area of downtown where the crash happened.
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for October 27
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Kimilee Johns – Laurens. -Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less. Rebecca Hill...
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens County, coroner says
KINARDS, S.C. — A woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Laurens County, according to the coroner. The coroner said the crash happened about 7 a.m. on Highway 560 in Kinards. Megan Elizabeth Kirby, of Mountville, South Carolina, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner...
Lanes reopened after a crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Lanes have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning on the northbound side of I-85 Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.
deltanews.tv
Weekend Homicides in Greenwood
Three people are dead after two separate shootings occurred Sunday night in Greenwood. More details are in the story.
Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs charged with trafficking meth
An upstate woman who was 'viciously' attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested.
Man accused of shooting, killing man at Greenville Co. bar
A man is accused of shooting and killing another man at the beginning of October in Piedmont.
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
