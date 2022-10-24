ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Inn, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golaurens.com

James "Jimmy" M. Godwin, Sr. - Gray Court

James “Jimmy” M. Godwin, Sr., 73, of Gray Court and husband of 53 years to Linda Kay Riddle Godwin passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Roy Lee and Lillie Bell Owens Godwin....
GRAY COURT, SC
WSPA 7News

3 arrested for fatal shooting near Spartanburg Co. bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested for almost 50 burglaries across the Upstate

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested for a string of local burglaries across multiple jurisdictions in the Upstate. The Laurens Police Department said Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown had warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy of multiple businesses in Laurens. Police said both individuals have also been charged across five other law […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for October 27

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Kimilee Johns – Laurens. -Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less. Rebecca Hill...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy