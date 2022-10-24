Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Christopherson: However it plays out, Joseph's and staff's recruiting approach leaves right impression
Mickey Joseph was on the move, between one high school stop and another in Louisiana, talking recruiting while recruiting. This was back in May before he was Husker interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Yet he was already popular Mickey, the guy everyone around here seemed thrilled to have back with an 'N' on his wardrobe.
Illinois vs. Nebraska Prediction: Big Ten West-Leading Fighting Illini Head to Lincoln
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Hoiberg appreciates Husker 'crashers' like Gary and Dawson in first exhibition performance
Most first practices for a new guy are forgettable. But Fred Hoiberg remembers Denim Dawson's first one from last season, when the California kid showed up as a mid-year enrollee. Not the easiest thing to walk into – or dive into. The latter is what he did. "I'll never...
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin volleyball trolls Nebraska after Wednesday night sweep
Wisconsin volleyball is relentless. The Badgers swept Nebraska Wednesday night in a rematch of last year’s national final, which Wisconsin also won in 5 sets. After the game, Wisconsin’s Twitter account trolled the No. 1 Huskers with a corn-themed image. Brutal. The Badgers were lifted to the sweep...
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Illini ready to display freshmen in exhibition game: 'They're all going to have to play'
CHAMPAIGN — There wasn’t a moment or a few moments in Saturday’s “secret scrimmage” against Kansas when Brad Underwood saw his freshmen come into their own. Quite the opposite. He was comfortable with them on the floor against the reigning national champions throughout the day.
Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises
Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
Illinois football gets 2023 schedule
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released. Some games to note, Illinois will face Penn State at home next year for the cross-over game. They will not be facing Michigan or Ohio State. 2023 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Location Sept. 2 Toledo Memorial Stadium Sept. 9 at Kansas Lawrence, […]
SportsGrid
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Illinois is 4-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 45.5 points per game which has been on average 3.4 points under the line for those games. In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Nebraska...
Nebraska Football: Lane Kiffin to Lincoln rumor proved hilariously false
With the Nebraska football coach search still, weeks away from seeing an end, it appears that when it comes to rumors and whispers surrounding the program, things are officially getting silly. That’s to be expected to some degree. After all, there are going to be people who hear things or read things they see as a clue to one name or another.
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RB
Nebraska's mascot looking out windowJustin Mohling | University Communication. Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail, and they offered a high-profile running back on Monday evening. 2024 four-star RB Ca’Lil Valentine was offered by the program He made the announcement on his Twitter.
Husker247 Podcast: Coleman commits, previewing Illinois and Husker Hoops debuts
In this week's episode, the guys break down the commitment of 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman and what it means for the future of the Huskers. Later, the guys preview the matchup with Illinois and discuss the start of the Nebraska basketball season. Listen in.
Kearney Hub
Local painter captures Mickey Joseph’s first win, hand-delivers artwork to him
It had been a while since Ashley Spitsnogle had painted a Husker moment. A licensed Husker artist since 2018, Spitsnogle had previously painted former head coach Scott Frost during a Tunnel Walk, along with other moments over the last few seasons of Nebraska football. But, for an artist who needs...
wearemillardsouth.com
New Football Coach Brings Wisdom
With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
waynedailynews.com
NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced
LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
247Sports
56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0