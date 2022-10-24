Read full article on original website
Hawkeyes welcome the Real deal to lineup
IOWA CITY — He’s proving to be the Real deal — and the feeling is mutual. The addition of two-time all-American Real Woods to the University of Iowa wrestling program as a graduate transfer from Stanford has proven to be a mutually beneficial situation. Woods helps fill...
Ulis suspended for Hawkeye exhibition
Ahron Ulis, a junior on the Iowa basketball team competing for the Hawkeyes' starting point guard role, has been suspended from a Monday exhibition game after being charged Thursday by Iowa City police. Ulis faces a charge of disorderly conduct following an altercation that took place in a street and...
Wildcats' new QB will test Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — Iowa won’t be the only football team looking for offensive solutions Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. As Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla competed this week to see who would start at quarterback in the 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan is adjusting to a starting role as well.
PLAYOFF FOOTBALL CAPSULES: East heads to Ankeny for opening round playoff game
ANKENY, Iowa – The East Black Raiders made the state playoff this season with a 7-2 record, but have to make the trip to Ankeny to take on the 8-1 Hawks Friday night. East defeated West last week to lock up their playoff spot. “We talked all week about,...
Hawkeye transfer looks for ways to contribute
IOWA CITY — Molly Davis isn’t settling for a handful of minutes as the backup point guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team. The Central Michigan transfer will provide the Hawkeyes with some needed depth at the point, but Davis is also in the mix for playing time as a shooting guard.
Hawkeyes work together to find offensive answer
IOWA CITY — Arland Bruce IV and Diante Vines spent Tuesday morning catching passes from both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla during Iowa's football practice. They’ll do the same again Wednesday as the Hawkeye quarterbacks split reps as coaches work to determine a starter for Saturday’s Big Ten Conference 2:30 p.m. home game against Northwestern.
Davenport lawmaker aims to unseat longest-tenured state treasurer
Davenport lawmaker Roby Smith is aiming to unseat the country’s longest-serving state treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald. The treasurer serves as the state’s banker. The office manages taxes paid to the state, invests the state’s money, and administrates savings programs, such as College Savings Iowa and IABLE, a savings account for Iowans with disabilities, and the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, which returns unclaimed property to Iowans.
Bond set at $1M for dad after Iowa baby found with skull fracture
JESUP — Bond has been set at $1 million for a Jesup father whose infant son ended up in intensive care on Oct. 11. Prosecutors said Kyle Thomas Astleford, 28, admitted he was rough with the 2- month-old; he allegedly told investigators he “had gone too far” and “crossed the line.”
More than 6,000 notified of Davenport schools hack
More than 6,000 people have been notified by the Davenport School District that their personal information may have been stolen in an early September cyber attack. The district sent letters to 6,409 people on Wednesday, notifying them of the possibility some district-stored data may have been compromised, including social security numbers, drivers' license numbers and/or medical information, according to a breach notification filed Wednesday with the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
East Moline's Sgt. Billy Lind met with man hours before violent attack
New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
Ottumwa father, daughter indicted for tax fraud violations
DES MOINES — A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on Oct. 18 charging an Ottumwa man and woman with 60 fraud and tax charges. As alleged in the indictment, 47-year-old Thein Maung, and his 20-year-old daughter Phyo Mi conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service by preparing and filing hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. Maung and Mi provided tax-preparation services out of their family's home in Ottumwa.
Hacker claims to have Davenport schools data, threatens release
It appears possible that a recent cyber attack on the Davenport School District resulted in the theft of a large collection of student and other district data. A data-extortion group is claiming to have stolen information from the Davenport district and is threatening to publicly release it, writing in a recent online post, "In this release we will show you 845 GB of their data, which include a giant, massive array of student's (sic) personal information ..."
