It appears possible that a recent cyber attack on the Davenport School District resulted in the theft of a large collection of student and other district data. A data-extortion group is claiming to have stolen information from the Davenport district and is threatening to publicly release it, writing in a recent online post, "In this release we will show you 845 GB of their data, which include a giant, massive array of student's (sic) personal information ..."

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO