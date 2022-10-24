ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes welcome the Real deal to lineup

IOWA CITY — He’s proving to be the Real deal — and the feeling is mutual. The addition of two-time all-American Real Woods to the University of Iowa wrestling program as a graduate transfer from Stanford has proven to be a mutually beneficial situation. Woods helps fill...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ulis suspended for Hawkeye exhibition

Ahron Ulis, a junior on the Iowa basketball team competing for the Hawkeyes' starting point guard role, has been suspended from a Monday exhibition game after being charged Thursday by Iowa City police. Ulis faces a charge of disorderly conduct following an altercation that took place in a street and...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Wildcats' new QB will test Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Iowa won’t be the only football team looking for offensive solutions Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. As Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla competed this week to see who would start at quarterback in the 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan is adjusting to a starting role as well.
EVANSTON, IL
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye transfer looks for ways to contribute

IOWA CITY — Molly Davis isn’t settling for a handful of minutes as the backup point guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team. The Central Michigan transfer will provide the Hawkeyes with some needed depth at the point, but Davis is also in the mix for playing time as a shooting guard.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes work together to find offensive answer

IOWA CITY — Arland Bruce IV and Diante Vines spent Tuesday morning catching passes from both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla during Iowa's football practice. They’ll do the same again Wednesday as the Hawkeye quarterbacks split reps as coaches work to determine a starter for Saturday’s Big Ten Conference 2:30 p.m. home game against Northwestern.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Davenport lawmaker aims to unseat longest-tenured state treasurer

Davenport lawmaker Roby Smith is aiming to unseat the country’s longest-serving state treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald. The treasurer serves as the state’s banker. The office manages taxes paid to the state, invests the state’s money, and administrates savings programs, such as College Savings Iowa and IABLE, a savings account for Iowans with disabilities, and the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, which returns unclaimed property to Iowans.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bond set at $1M for dad after Iowa baby found with skull fracture

JESUP — Bond has been set at $1 million for a Jesup father whose infant son ended up in intensive care on Oct. 11. Prosecutors said Kyle Thomas Astleford, 28, admitted he was rough with the 2- month-old; he allegedly told investigators he “had gone too far” and “crossed the line.”
JESUP, IA
Sioux City Journal

More than 6,000 notified of Davenport schools hack

More than 6,000 people have been notified by the Davenport School District that their personal information may have been stolen in an early September cyber attack. The district sent letters to 6,409 people on Wednesday, notifying them of the possibility some district-stored data may have been compromised, including social security numbers, drivers' license numbers and/or medical information, according to a breach notification filed Wednesday with the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ottumwa father, daughter indicted for tax fraud violations

DES MOINES — A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on Oct. 18 charging an Ottumwa man and woman with 60 fraud and tax charges. As alleged in the indictment, 47-year-old Thein Maung, and his 20-year-old daughter Phyo Mi conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service by preparing and filing hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. Maung and Mi provided tax-preparation services out of their family's home in Ottumwa.
OTTUMWA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hacker claims to have Davenport schools data, threatens release

It appears possible that a recent cyber attack on the Davenport School District resulted in the theft of a large collection of student and other district data. A data-extortion group is claiming to have stolen information from the Davenport district and is threatening to publicly release it, writing in a recent online post, "In this release we will show you 845 GB of their data, which include a giant, massive array of student's (sic) personal information ..."
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy