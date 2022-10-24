Alan Jackson added his name to the extraordinarily list of performers set to take the stage as part of CMT’s TV special, Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute will take place live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Oct. 30. Previously announced performers include George Strait, Wynonna, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, and more.

