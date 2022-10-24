ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvsportsnow.com

Expect Classic Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football Against TCU

The Old Blue and Gold of West Virginia will look the part on Saturday when they welcome them number 7 ranked team in nation to Morgantown. As usual in a Saturday game week, WVU unveiled their selected uniform combination Thursday evening. It will be blue on blue on gold for the Mountaineers. That’s blue helmets with the flying WV logo in gold, blue jerseys with gold block lettering and stitching and then gold pants.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

It Might Be Time For This Mountaineer Great To Come Back Home

Morgantown, West Virginia — With the potential firing of Neal Brown looming and the possibility of current Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell leaving with him, a spot might open up for Pat White to make a return on the sidelines. Big names such as Hugh Freeze have been mentioned as...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU F Tre Mitchell Has Not Returned to Practice After Foot Injury

West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has not returned to practice after suffering a foot injury a few weeks ago. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned Mitchell’s absence from practice on Thursday afternoon. Huggins is unknown of when Mitchell’s return to the floor could be. “Tre is getting better...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 JUCO DB Morri Colson Receives Offer from West Virginia

West Virginia may be adding some help for their struggling secondary, even if it that assistance is not for this season. Defensive back Morri Colson, who has already committed to Middle Tennessee State, announced that he received an offer from WVU late Wednesday night. Colson is a member of the 2023 junior college class and currently attends Western Iowa Community College. He grew up in Ocilla, Georgia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU CB Charles Woods Expected to Play Against TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After discussing West Virginia’s increased injury list stemming from their bad night in Lubbock, Texas, head coach Neal Brown did have one piece of positivity to report health wise for his team. WVU cornerback Charles Woods, who returned to action against Texas Tech after being...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU RB Tony Mathis to Miss TCU Game with Injury

West Virginia running back Tony Mathis will miss the TCU game on Saturday, head coach Neal Brown announced during his weekly press conference. Mathis left the Texas Tech game early on this past Saturday. Mathis is currently in his fourth season at West Virginia, taking a bigger role this year...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: TCU Preview, Predictions

This episode of the CRW pod features slightly more off-topic babble than usual before discussing WVU football and WVU basketball. Following that, the 8th game of the 2022 WVU season against TCU is previewed, culminating with our keys to victory and score predictions. To close out the episode, we discuss some newfound rumors that are swirling about who may or may not be coaching the Mountaineer Football team next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy