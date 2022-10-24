Read full article on original website
Expect Classic Uniform Combination for West Virginia Football Against TCU
The Old Blue and Gold of West Virginia will look the part on Saturday when they welcome them number 7 ranked team in nation to Morgantown. As usual in a Saturday game week, WVU unveiled their selected uniform combination Thursday evening. It will be blue on blue on gold for the Mountaineers. That’s blue helmets with the flying WV logo in gold, blue jerseys with gold block lettering and stitching and then gold pants.
Neal Brown Included on List with Odds for Next Fired College Football Head Coach
A natural side effect of losing is people will constantly speculation about what can be done to right the ship. The easiest fix in some people’s mind is always to fire the head coach. With West Virginia on the heels of a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech, many WVU...
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
It Might Be Time For This Mountaineer Great To Come Back Home
Morgantown, West Virginia — With the potential firing of Neal Brown looming and the possibility of current Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell leaving with him, a spot might open up for Pat White to make a return on the sidelines. Big names such as Hugh Freeze have been mentioned as...
WVU F Tre Mitchell Has Not Returned to Practice After Foot Injury
West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell has not returned to practice after suffering a foot injury a few weeks ago. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned Mitchell’s absence from practice on Thursday afternoon. Huggins is unknown of when Mitchell’s return to the floor could be. “Tre is getting better...
Reminder: WVU-Bowling Green Basketball Exhibition Proceeds Go to Cancer Research
West Virginia men’s basketball will host Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game on Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. Proceeds of the event will go to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $10...
2023 JUCO DB Morri Colson Receives Offer from West Virginia
West Virginia may be adding some help for their struggling secondary, even if it that assistance is not for this season. Defensive back Morri Colson, who has already committed to Middle Tennessee State, announced that he received an offer from WVU late Wednesday night. Colson is a member of the 2023 junior college class and currently attends Western Iowa Community College. He grew up in Ocilla, Georgia.
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Feelings About Defense Despite Roller Coaster Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley spoke to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about his team’s poor performance against Texas Tech. Lesley touched on his feelings about the group regardless of the roller coaster season on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Welcome to the...
West Virginia Center Zach Frazier: ‘JT Daniels is Probably the Smartest QB I’ve Ever Been Around’
There are several factors that go into any quarterback experiencing success that extend beyond his own abilities. West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels will be the first one to articulate how much a quarterback can’t do it alone. A major reason for Daniels finding success is the chemistry that he’s...
Watch: WVU TE Brian Polendey on Increased Playing Time, Role as Leader of Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey detailed his role as a veteran leader on the team and seeing increased playing time with Mike O’Laughlin’s injury while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Welcome to the new...
Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
WVU CB Charles Woods Expected to Play Against TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After discussing West Virginia’s increased injury list stemming from their bad night in Lubbock, Texas, head coach Neal Brown did have one piece of positivity to report health wise for his team. WVU cornerback Charles Woods, who returned to action against Texas Tech after being...
West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown Responds to Pat McAfee’s Comments About Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown did eventually offer a response to something that has been on the minds of Mountaineer Nation in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. WVSN’s Mike Asti asked Brown if he had any thoughts or reaction to what Pat McAfee said...
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Offense Getting Back on Track, QB JT Daniels Responding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, October, 2022 about how his offense can be better against TCU and how quarterback JT Daniels will respond from a bad game against Texas Tech. Welcome to the new home of...
WVU RB Tony Mathis to Miss TCU Game with Injury
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis will miss the TCU game on Saturday, head coach Neal Brown announced during his weekly press conference. Mathis left the Texas Tech game early on this past Saturday. Mathis is currently in his fourth season at West Virginia, taking a bigger role this year...
Country Roads Webcast: TCU Preview, Predictions
This episode of the CRW pod features slightly more off-topic babble than usual before discussing WVU football and WVU basketball. Following that, the 8th game of the 2022 WVU season against TCU is previewed, culminating with our keys to victory and score predictions. To close out the episode, we discuss some newfound rumors that are swirling about who may or may not be coaching the Mountaineer Football team next season.
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
Pennsboro Speedway to be brought back to life in 2024
A dirt race track in Ritchie County will get a second life, RaceTrack Revival announced on Twitter Wednesday.
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
