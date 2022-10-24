ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York

Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store

During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-October 27, 2022

The talk of the fishing world this week in Western New York is the huge musky caught by Dan King of Orchard Park while fishing with friends Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and Josh Ketry of Hamburg. Using a 9-inch “deep carver” that Mann makes called the Night Shiner, they were trolling in Buffalo Harbor near the north gap when a big fish hit at 10:15 a.m. last Saturday. It turned out to be a 55-inch musky that sported a huge girth. It looked disproportionate. They didn’t have a scale or a tape measure, but conservative estimates put it at 50 to 55 pounds. It was released to fight another day. Congratulations guys, a fish of a lifetime!
North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily

UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?

The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
OFD approved for budget increase to cover possible overtime

OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year. According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge

NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
