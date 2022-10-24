Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
‘Bug bomb’ at Skyline Apartments sends one person to hospital
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department and its Haz-Mat Response Team responded to Skyline Apartments on James Street this morning after a pesticide “bug bomb” was set off in the complex. Firefighters responded shortly after the 10:33 a.m. call to 753 James St. because the “bug...
localsyr.com
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
wxhc.com
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
Your Stories: What’s up with those giant wind turbine blades?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team has been fielding several questions about the giant wind turbines being hauled on area interstates. John says almost daily he sees the long wind turbine blades and the other parts heading south on Interstate 81. He wonders where are they coming from and where are they going? […]
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-October 27, 2022
The talk of the fishing world this week in Western New York is the huge musky caught by Dan King of Orchard Park while fishing with friends Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and Josh Ketry of Hamburg. Using a 9-inch “deep carver” that Mann makes called the Night Shiner, they were trolling in Buffalo Harbor near the north gap when a big fish hit at 10:15 a.m. last Saturday. It turned out to be a 55-inch musky that sported a huge girth. It looked disproportionate. They didn’t have a scale or a tape measure, but conservative estimates put it at 50 to 55 pounds. It was released to fight another day. Congratulations guys, a fish of a lifetime!
WKTV
'Restaurant: Impossible' coming to Rome eatery; seeking help from locals with construction
ROME, N.Y. – Chef Robert Irvine is heading to Rome in a couple of weeks to upgrade a local restaurant as part of the show “Restaurant: Impossible” and is looking for help with design and construction. Irvine and the production crew will be at The Balanced Chef...
localsyr.com
Legislators and advocates launch campaign to save NY on Gas and Oil heating costs
(WSYR-TV) – A coalition of nearly two dozen state lawmakers, consumers and climate advocates plan to launch a new effort to help New Yorkers save money on their heating bills by passing the All-Electric Building Act. According to Food & Water Watch, the new analysis shows that the Act...
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
WKTV
North Utica Starbucks closes temporarily
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Starbucks on North Genesee Street in Utica is temporarily closed, according to a sign posted at the business. The coffee shop opened at the end of September next to Fairfield Inn & Suites. A sign on the building says it’s temporarily closed, but doesn’t...
New York State Police Look for Stolen Delaware County Turbine Water Pump
New York State Police are looking for someone who stole some very heavy and specialized equipment in the Town of Masonville in Delaware County. Authorities say they are looking for a huge “Buffalo” turbine water pump that was stolen from a building being demolished on State Route 8 sometime between July and this month.
Can You Burn Leaves In New York State?
The sweet smell of leaves in the fall! There are some days that just feel and smell perfect here in New York State. But there are some smells that signal a warning for officials around the Empire State. I am going to sound old here. But I remember when we...
DEC finds ‘no obvious cause’ to what killed more than 100 Otisco Lake walleye
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently announced that a Sept. 8 fish kill on Otisco Lake was “an isolated incident” with “no obvious cause.”. The mysterious incident resulted in more than 100 dead walleye—and only walleye—washing up on shores around the lake north...
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OFD approved for budget increase to cover possible overtime
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year. According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge
NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0