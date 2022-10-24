Read full article on original website
Related
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
14news.com
Semi overturns in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert for drivers Thursday morning in Perry County. Deputies say the entrance ramp to eastbound I-64 at State Road 37 was closed because of an overturned semi. It happened before 4 a.m. The scene is now cleared.
14news.com
Semi crash closes part of highway in Gibson Co. Wednesday morning
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say US 41/440N just north of Patoka was down to one lane starting around 6 a.m. Monday. They say there was a semi in the ditch. Crews were on scene for a few hours.
14news.com
Dispatch: No injuries after two crashes involving multiple vehicles on Epworth Rd.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A lane of Epworth Road is back open after two accidents closed it down. According to dispatch, responders were dispatched to Epworth Road just south of State Road 66 near the Deaconess Gateway campus in Newburgh. Officials say the call came in around 7:08 p.m. Dispatch...
Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
14news.com
Seven Hills Road closing for patch work in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Seven Hills Road will be closed between Old Highway 57 and Volkman Road for patching, according to officials. That closure is happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. According to a press release, drivers should expect delays, equipment and workers in the area. Officials are...
14news.com
Trail of Treats happening Thursday night in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s time for the kids to trick or treat in downtown Owensboro. It’s from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be 70 plus booths set up and activities for the kids. Veterans Boulevard and West Second Street will be closed after 2 p.m.,...
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
14news.com
Kentucky organizations donate close to $1 million to benefit Western Ky. tornado relief
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - As we near the 11 month anniversary of the deadly December storms, residents of Western Kentucky continue to rebuild their homes. On Wednesday, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Sports Radio were able to present a check to Habitat for Humanity for just over $950,000 to benefit tornado relief.
whvoradio.com
Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County
A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
14news.com
USI officer and first responders deliver baby on side of road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Southern Indiana are giving a shout-out to one of their public safety officials, as well as other area first responders after they say a baby was delivered on the side of the road. It happened Wednesday around 7 a.m. near eastbound...
14news.com
EPD: Person taken to hospital after shooting on Herbert Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms a shots fired run in the area of the 2300 block of Herbert Avenue in Evansville. The call came in at 8:29 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell 14 News that one person was shot and taken to the...
14news.com
Oak Hill Road closing for road repair
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for road repair, according to officials. That road closure is expected for Wednesday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a press release, detour signs and flaggers will be in place.
wevv.com
Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage
Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
wevv.com
Owensboro intersection closed after Monday morning crash
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash that happened Monday morning. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m. Monday. OPD says it happened at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road.
k105.com
Wanted man facing drug charges in Ohio Co.
A man with a warrant has been arrested on drug charges by Ohio County deputies and drug task force members. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force “explored Leroy Lane,” just off Taffy Road about eight miles north of Hartford.
WBKO
Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - “We lost nearly everything that we owned,” said Elisha and Abbie Perea, two Bowling Green Police Officers and newlyweds. 21 days after tying the knot, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground after a fire spread throughout the house. They lost just about everything in the fire including money, gifts from their wedding, guns, and a police car.
quicksie983.com
Fatal Grayson County Car Accident
A fatal single vehicle car accident occurred in Grayson County on Sunday. Around 8pm Grayson County dispatch received a call of a single vehicle crash. A deputy arrived and discovered forty-three-year-old Nicholas Mudd of Caneyville underneath the vehicle. Sheriff Norman Chaffins stated, “It appears from the evidence on the roadway and the damage to the vehicle, that the vehicle was southbound on Shrewsbury Road. When, for unknown reasons it kind of left the roadway on the right side of the road, the occupant over corrected and when he did, he lost control of the vehicle and started skidding across both lanes of the highway, struck a utility pole and the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.” He was not wearing a seat belt and speed appeared to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
Comments / 0