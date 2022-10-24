Read full article on original website
Broncos GM gives vote of confidence to embattled coach, QB
Broncos general manager George Paton gave a vote of confidence to his embattled head coach Nathaniel Hackett and expressed faith that scuffling quarterback Russell Wilson will turn his fortunes around. Paton said he appreciates how Hackett has kept the team from fracturing after a 2-5 start and amidst a four-game losing streak. The Broncos have been in every game thanks to their outstanding defense. But their struggling offense is averaging just 14 points a game. The Broncos face another struggling 2-5 team Sunday when they kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London’s Wembley Stadium.
Belichick says Jones to remain Pats’ starter at QB vs. Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick says Mac Jones will remain the starting quarterback when they visit the New York Jets. Belichick said Jones, who was not listed on the injury report after three straight weeks of dealing with a sprained ankle, had a full workload during New England’s walkthrough Wednesday and is expected to be unrestricted in Sunday’s game. Jones is looking to recover from a rough outing in last week’s 33-14 loss to Chicago. Jones started the game, but lasted only three series and threw an interception before being pulled in favor of Bailey Zappe.
New starting QBs become headliners for Colts, Commanders
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders thought Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz would be the feature attractions in Sunday’s game. Turns out, they’ve been replaced. Both are out with injuries and Ryan has been benched by the Colts. That puts Washington’s Taylor Heinicke and Indy’s Sam Ehlinger in the feature roles. Heinicke can even his record at 9-9 if he leads the Commanders to a third consecutive win. Ehlinger, meanwhile, will try to give the Colts offense a spark in his first NFL start.
Peterson’s value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Patrick Peterson is still playing cornerback at a high level in his 12th season in the NFL. He’s providing plenty of value beyond the field to the Minnesota Vikings in his second year with the team. Coach Kevin O’Connell credited Peterson for his season-best performance with an interception and three pass breakups in the 24-16 win at Miami on Oct. 16. He also praised Peterson for his leadership this week in trying to keep the Vikings sharp coming back from their bye. The Vikings host Peterson’s former team the Cardinals on Sunday.
Brissett making most of final weeks as Browns starting QB
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett isn’t worried about the date or that his days as Cleveland’s starting quarterback are dwindling. He’s going to make the most of his time left. Brissett will soon be a backup again as Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Brissett knew what he was signing up for when he joined the Browns, and although the season hasn’t gone as well as hoped, the 29-year-old journeyman has been better than expected. He rebounded from his worst game to play his best last week in a loss at Baltimore. The Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
Surprising Giants and Seahawks clash in NFC showdown
SEATTLE (AP) — The only game in Week 8 featuring two teams with winning records takes place in Seattle when the surprising New York Giants face the equally surprising Seahawks. New York has won four straight games and sits at 6-1. The Seahawks have won two in a row and are leading the NFC West at 4-3. Both teams were expected to be at the bottom of the NFC before the season started and the early results have suddenly brought up the conversation of the playoffs for both teams. New York has been led by Saquon Barkley’s running, while Seattle has been getting exceptional play from quarterback Geno Smith.
AP source: Bengals star WR Chase out weeks with hip injury
A person familiar with the situation tells AP that Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury. Chase has been bothered by the hip for a few weeks, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition. Chase could be placed on injured reserve, but that hasn’t been decided yet, the person said. ESPN reported Chase will miss four to six weeks. Chase was held out of practice Thursday as the Bengals continued preparing for Monday night’s game at Cleveland. The 22-year-old Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs this season.
Jets look to be more efficient, productive in passing game
Zach Wilson’s passing statistics alone in the New York Jets’ past three games won’t exactly strike fear in defenses. It’s a grand total of 40 completions, 441 yards and no touchdowns. But no turnovers. And three victories. The air game has mostly been grounded especially in road wins at Green Bay and Denver the past two weeks. New York focused heavily on the running attack, which has helped the Jets to a surprising 5-2 start. But the question is whether that is sustainable, especially with sensational rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jackson’s strong 2nd half helps Ravens top Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in Baltimore’s locker room after the team’s pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season. Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns, but the turning point came on the Ravens’ first offensive play of the third quarter when the quarterback ran up the middle for a gain of 25 yards to near mid-field.
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues ‘all me’
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada says he’s to blame for the team’s scoring issues. Pittsburgh is off to a 2-5 start thanks in large part to an offense that is near the bottom of the league in nearly every major statistical category. Canada says he believes the offense is close to breaking out. Wide receiver Miles Boykin says the issue isn’t Canada’s play-calling but the execution. The Steelers face a tough task in Week 8 when it travels across the state to face unbeaten Philadelphia.
Herbert, Chargers trying to weather early season injuries
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues to progress from his early season injury but he has seen his favorite playmakers and other key players end up sidelined. Four of Herbert’s receivers have been sidelined while All-Pro offensive left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the year on Sept. 25 against Jacksonville. The Chargers are 4-3 during their bye week, but four of their next five games are on the road, beginning on Nov. 6 against Atlanta.
Browns try to stop skid on Halloween night against Bengals
CLEVELAND (AP) — Things are pretty frightful around Cleveland these days, and it’s got nothing to do with Halloween. The Browns’ season has turned ghastly. Riding their first four-game losing streak under coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns enter Monday night’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals in desperation mode. Another loss to an AFC North opponent could damage Cleveland’s playoff hopes irreparably, and raise more questions about the team’s direction. The Browns have won seven of eight in the “Battle of Ohio.” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has lost all three career starts against Cleveland. He’ll be without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is expected to be out several weeks with a hip injury.
Hard-working rookie Peña shines for Astros this postseason
HOUSTON (AP) — University of Maine coach Nick Derba remembers a lot from his time coaching Jeremy Peña in college, but what stands out the most is his work ethic. He said the shortstop “outworked everyone.” Just four years after leaving Maine, Peña helped lead the Houston Astros to the World Series in his rookie season. Next up is Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
