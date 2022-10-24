4 Times NFL Players Have Been Impacted by Gun Violence

Over 45,000 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S. in 2020 alone. Unfortunately, gun violence is even more wide-reaching and is “destroying families,” according to Stedman Bailey, a former wide receiver whose NFL career was affected after he was shot in 2015 . Read on to learn more about four NFL players affected by gun violence.

1. Wide receiver Stedman Bailey

Former NFL player Stedman Bailey talks with West Virginia Mountaineers player Shelton Gibson before a 2016 game | Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Stedman Bailey believes he’s a walking miracle and doesn’t take it for granted as he walks audiences through his experience with gun violence on November 24, 2015. The then-St. Louis Rams receiver was sitting in a rental Chevy Tahoe with his cousin Antwan and Antwan’s two young kids, waiting for his friend, Terrance Gourdine.

At around 8:45 pm, an unknown vehicle pulled up and opened gunfire. Bailey was shot in the head by two bullets from his backseat position. His cousin shielded his children and was struck 11 times. Fortunately, they all survived with the receiver undergoing surgery the next day.

Bailey expressed interest in returning to the NFL the following season. Unfortunately, according to ESPN , Rams head coach Jeff Fisher expressed the contradicting concern that Bailey might not be able to play football again. In 2016, the wide receiver was placed on the injured reserve list to aid his recovery.

Bailey worked with the team’s coaching staff before eventually joining the West Virginia Mountaineers’ coaching team. After his football career, he transformed his life successfully. Bailey is currently a motivational speaker and entrepreneur focused on changing hearts and minds with his testimony.

2. Running back Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson is also a victim of gun violence. On August 28, 2022, the Washington Commanders running back was shot multiple times during a possible attempted robbery in Washington, D.C.

Bullets struck Robinson twice in his lower body. Fortunately, he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The athlete was hospitalized and underwent surgery as a result of the injuries.

Fortunately, in less than six weeks, Robinson returned to the field. He played for the Commanders against the Titans in Week 5, barely a month after being shot in the glute and knee. He is still expected to make several appearances. His love for the game overpowers the unfortunate incidence of gun violence.

3. Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman

According to Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Jaylen Twyman’s shooting was a “wrong place, wrong time” situation. The Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle was shot on June 21, 2021, in his car while on his way to visit his aunt. According to his agent, he was shot four times, leading to superficial exit wounds.

As The Washington Post reports, Jaylen Twyman had previously lost two relatives to gun violence. In 2014, Twyman’s uncle was killed in a drive-by shooting less than half a mile from where he was shot. In 2010, Tywan’s older brother was killed at the location where he was shot.

Fortunately, Twyman was able to return to the field weeks after the injury. Though he returned to the Vikings training camp the next month, he missed the entire season after being placed on the non-football injury list.

4. Running back Joe McKnight

Joe McKnight was barely 28 when he lost his life from gunshots due to road rage. According to authorities, the former New York Jets RB was involved in a road rage incident in 2016 with Ronald Gesser. The local sheriff reported that the altercation started on the Crescent City Connection crossing the Mississippi River between Terrytown and New Orleans. McKnight cut off Gesser, who then opted to chase him.

They stopped at a further intersection, where they were both involved in a heated verbal exchange. McKnight exited the vehicle and approached Gesser from the passenger window, where Gesser opened fire at the athlete, shooting him three times from inside his car. McKnight died, and Gesser was sentenced to 30 years in prison for manslaughter.

While it’s not every day that NFL players experience gun violence, details Bleacher Report , NFL included gun ownership conduct in athletes’ social responsibility training. More NFL players and celebrities are speaking against gun violence and pushing for proactive solutions to contain the menace.

Gun violence statistics courtesy of the Pew Research Center .

