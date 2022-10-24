ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Northern Illinois man missing and endangered

OSWEGO, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Oswego Police Department says John E. Martin, 54, was last seen on Gloria Lane in Oswego at 1:06 pm on October 27. Martin is described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 200 pounds,...
OSWEGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy