Well, at least Tom Brady hasn't thrown an interception in a while, I guess

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There haven’t been many bright spots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense so far this season, especially after back-to-back losses against two of the worst teams in the NFL.

One such reason for encouragement, though? Tom Brady’s ability to avoid turning the ball over.

The GOAT has now thrown 271 consecutive passes without an interception, breaking his own Bucs record. He’s only thrown one pick so far this season.

Unfortunately, that’s about the only good thing we can say about Brady and the offense right now, as they continue to struggle in just about every other way. They can’t score in the red zone, they can’t convert third downs, and they can’t come up with a play-calling strategy that looks anything other than boring.

But hey, at least the quarterback won’t have 30 interceptions this season. I guess that counts for something.

