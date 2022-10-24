ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

doniphanherald.com

Construction Approved for Temporary Grand Island Casino

GRAND ISLAND – Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer 300 slot machines, kiosks for horse betting, simulcasting, a small area with a snack bar, and Elite Casino’s Resort Club. Table games including blackjack, craps and roulette will be added in 2023.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

After traveling world, Hastings 'really feels like home'

Whether your vehicle has been dented or scratched by hail, rock, horse or anything else under the sun, Quality 1st Hail & Dent is ready to make it right again. Relocated from 1710 W. A St. to 847 S. Burlington Ave. in October, the newly opened shop owned by veteran repair technician Trey Scott and his wife, Hannah Miller, offers the experience and tools necessary to turn frowns into smiles when it comes to paintless clear coat repair, dent and scratch removal services.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

California man sentenced for transporting drugs through central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island crash kills one, leaves another with severe injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A crash in Grand Island left one dead and another with injuries that are life-threatening, Grand Island Police say. Wednesday just before 7 p.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 30 in northeast Grand Island. A Ford Taurus was traveling east on the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man to trial for John Deere arson

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man is headed to trial court charged with arson for setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. The fire at Landmark Implement in Hastings caused an estimated $6 million in damage. Court records show the state fire marshal arrested Mitchell Linder, 31,...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kfornow.com

Stolen Vehicle From Downtown Lincoln Stopped Near Waco

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 25)–Deputies in Seward County arrested a 30-year-old woman early Monday morning, about a half-hour she allegedly stole a car left running and unlocked in downtown Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking into the Hurts Donut near 10th...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Donald DeRoy Wilson, 89

AURORA - Donald DeRoy Wilson, 89, died Saturday October 21, 2022 at Westfield Quality Care. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Pleasant View Bible Church, Aurora, Nebraska. Family burial will be prior to the memorial service. Pastor Bob Gannon will officiate. Visitation will be Friday evening at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary from 5 to 7pm. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
themindencourier.com

Wilcox-Hildreth Trounces Harvard in 100 Point Game

100 points were scored in the Wilcox-Hildreth/Harvard football clash on October 21 and the Falcons had the majority of them in their 68-32 win at Hildreth. Wil-Hil’s regular season record closed at 4-4 but at least one more game awaits the squad as a qualifier for the six-man playoffs. Earning the #15 seed, the Falcons will visit Arthur County at Arthur (#2 seed, 8-0 record) on Friday, October 28. The winner will play the winner of Cody-Kilgore vs. Hay Springs on November 4.
WILCOX, NE

