Read full article on original website
Related
ncpolicywatch.org
Research shows how and why NC elections are underfunded
Across North Carolina early voting is in full swing and voters are heading to the polls. How long the wait lines are, how many sites are open, and what machines voters use (along with unseen work outside of voting season to support voter databases and support candidate filing processes) all depend on funding.
ncpolicywatch.org
NC democracy groups establish “election protection” hotlines
With conservative activists and conspiracy theorists poised to engage in an array of voter suppression tactics in this year’s elections, North Carolina democracy groups have established the following points of contact for groups and individuals that run into voting problems. Democracy North Carolina & Southern Coalition for Social Justice.
Comments / 0