KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Police are investigating an ATM burglary on the north side of the city. While investigating a case about a stolen pickup on Tuesday morning, a news release says officers noticed the ATM at Heartland Bank at 56th St. and Parklane Drive was severely damaged. Investigators say the stolen truck was used to pull off the front panel of the ATM, allowing access to the cash compartment. A person found the cash container about a mile away and turned it in to police with some of the money remaining and some of it gone.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO