Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
California men sentenced for transporting drugs
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. -- Two men from California were sentenced to prison more than seven years each for meth charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 26-year-old Hector Diaz Perez, of California, was sentenced on Oct. 21, 2022, by the U.S. District Court Judge to a term of 83 months in prison following his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, with the intent to distribute.
GIPD: One dead and one injured in fatal crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb -- A fatal crash at the intersection of US Highway 30 and Stuhr Road left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night. According to authorities, around 6:45 p.m. a white Ford Taurus was heading east on US Highway 30, while a Dodge Ram pickup was heading west on US Highway 30 and was turning left to go south on Stuhr Road when the fatal crash happened.
Kearney Police investigating ATM burglary
KEARNEY, NE — Kearney Police are investigating an ATM burglary on the north side of the city. While investigating a case about a stolen pickup on Tuesday morning, a news release says officers noticed the ATM at Heartland Bank at 56th St. and Parklane Drive was severely damaged. Investigators say the stolen truck was used to pull off the front panel of the ATM, allowing access to the cash compartment. A person found the cash container about a mile away and turned it in to police with some of the money remaining and some of it gone.
Kearney firefighters use new equipment to address Ace Hardware gas leak
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is thankful it received a new piece of equipment this week. Firefighters were dispatched to Ace Hardware on Wednesday evening for a report of a gas leak. A fire department social media post says crews were unable to isolate a propane tank from the leak, so they decided to “flare off” the entire contents of the tank. The department had received the flaring equipment less than 24 hours before the call for the gas leak.
Michael Dean Kulhanek
Hastings resident Michael Dean Kulhanek, 58, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, at the Plainsman Steakhouse in Juniata. Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings following the service. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. In lieu of flowers, cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1025 Ross Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901.
Partyline Thursday 10-27
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Homestead of Hastings, Bert’s Pharmacy, and Jacobi Carpet One. Lost: Black Lab in the South Pine area of Hastings, 402-984-9231. For sale: 4 – 265 70 R16 Tires $20, 402-460-0785. For sale: 4 – Tickets to the Nebraska...
CCC Entrepreneurship hosts first Big Idea Grand Island competition
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Small town, big ideas. At the first Big Idea Grand Island competition, would-be entrepreneurs had two minutes to make a business pitch to a panel of judges and a live audience. Central Community College Entrepreneurship Director Sara Bennett said it is really more of an opportunity...
