Arizona State

Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department 'will not permit voters to be intimidated' ahead of midterms

By Paul LeBlanc
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Sal Goodman
3d ago

tell that to the Republican candidate who was attacked today by democrats and put in the hospital, for people who claim to be peaceful, guess we I have a different definition of peaceful??

Wendy B
3d ago

If your not doing anything wrong you should not be intimidating by guys standing/sitting there. Put your ballot in box and leave..SIMPLE!

Steve
2d ago

The only Voters who would be intimidated would be the Fraudulent Voters. The rest of us welcome the protections of legitimate, honest Voting.

