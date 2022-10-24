Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
TechCrunch
YouTube redesign gives long-form videos, Shorts and Live videos their own tabs on channel pages
The changes will allow users to more easily access the types of YouTube videos they want to watch — a move YouTube says it made based on user feedback. In an announcement, the company said it heard from viewers they wanted to be able to navigate to the kinds of content they were most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page, leading to this makeover.
I wasn’t an Android tablet fan but the Google Pixel Tablet could convert me
I've traditionally been an iPad user, but I love what Google's doing with the Pixel Tablet
ZDNet
Apple iPadOS 16 has arrived for your iPad, here are all the new features
Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 for its tablet devices, with new features including the long-awaited Stage Manager. iPad owners should see the update available as iPadOS 16.1 but Apple rather confusingly has announced it as iOS 16 since this is its first release after Apple delayed the operating system update in order to make improvements to Stage Manager. So, this release is the first official version of iPadOS 16 and comes a week after Apple unveiled new M2 iPad Pros and the 2022 entry-level 10th Gen iPad.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives
Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.
9to5Mac
watchOS 9.1 now available with battery life improvements, Apple Music upgrades, more
Alongside iOS 16.1 today, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.1 to Apple Watch users. This update includes a few new features, such as battery life improvements, better support for downloading songs from Apple Music, and more. Head below for the release notes. What’s new in watchOS 9.1?. watchOS...
knowtechie.com
YouTube rolls out a fresh redesign – here’s what’s new
YouTube is rolling out a new redesign to add color and new functionality to the platform on mobile, web, and smart TVs. The company revealed its latest design updates in a blog post on its website earlier this week. The redesign includes several new features aimed at improving the user experience on the app.
How to clear Google Maps history
Google Maps is an intuitive and powerful way to find new places, get directions, and leave a review of the places you visited, especially since the app comes pre-installed on the best Android phones. To make it easier to keep track of the places you browsed and provide you with better recommendations, Google Maps saves the places you've searched for, shared, and reviewed.
daystech.org
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 final month, Apple has now rolled out one other software program replace, iOS 16.0.3. The newest replace addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, together with delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone quantity throughout CarPlay cellphone calls. It additionally fixes digital camera points some iPhone 14 fashions have skilled, like a gradual launch pace or spontaneously switching between digital camera modes.
The 4-1-1 on How to Turn on and off Ambient Mode on YouTube
Video-streaming platform and social media site YouTube is known for rolling out its share of new features for users. Over the years, fans have enjoyed the ability to link a specific point in a video for playback, to picture-in-picture support that allows people to work on other projects while watching videos in a small floating window, and more.
Doctor is ‘not a crazy Apple person’ and recommends lifesaving Apple Watch to every patient
The Apple Watch is being credited with saving the life of a doctor who fell from the side of his house while power washing. Recounting his story to NBC Chicago, Dr. Thomas Ficho not only credits the Apple Watch Series 5 with saving his life, but he also explains why he tells all of his patients they need to wear an Apple Watch…
How to update Google Play Services
Google Play Services is a core component in the best Android devices. It acts as a mediator between the Android OS and applications, mostly Google apps and third-party apps that use Google authentication, cloud services, Game Dashboard, and more. If Google apps randomly crash on you, the issue might be related to a bug in Google Play Services. Chances are Google released a fix in a new update.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) review: Pretty and powerful
The new iPad Pro keeps the same design, but adds considerably more power. Stan HoraczekThe new iPad Pro adds a super-powerful M2 chip to an already-excellent body.
Google Chrome’s new tab page is a mess. Here’s how to make it better.
You can make every new tab a window into a beautiful landscape. Justin PotTake advantage of Chrome's built-in customization tools or install an extension instead.
Digital Trends
Hisense U7H (65U7H) review: punching above its weight
“Dollar per dollar, the U7H is one of the most impressive TVs you can buy.”. I’ve given the Hisense U8H a lot of praise and recommended it as a top pick in its price class. But the ever-so-slightly lesser Hisense U7H reviewed here surprised me so much that I’ve had to spend some time re-evaluating my recommendations. The U7H is so much better than I expected that it has me wondering if it might actually be the better TV pick for most people.
Best Buy Launches Exclusive Upgrade+ Program for Mac Laptops
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Best Buy is offering a first-of-its-kind upgrade program called Upgrade+ powered by Citizens Pay®, making it easy and affordable for customers to experience and upgrade to the latest Mac laptops with Apple silicon, including MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005252/en/ Through Upgrade+, customers can apply for financing to purchase a new Mac laptop with affordable payments spread across 36 months before deciding if they want to upgrade to a newer device in month 37. 1 For example, Upgrade+ allows customers to finance a Mac laptop from $19.99/month 1 for 36 months and the $280.35 final payment is due in month 37. Based on an original price of $999.99.
The best mesh Wi-Fi routers of 2021
As the amount of devices under your roof continues to tick up — phones, tablets, cameras, TVs, computers, game consoles, e-readers and smart appliances — a router that can handle all sorts of connections at once is all too important. Your best bet to ensure optimal performance: a mesh Wi-Fi router, which instead of utilizing a single router is composed of a main router along with multiple nodes you can place throughout your home to effectively eliminate dead zones and improve wireless internet speeds.
daystech.org
Apple announces the next generation of AirPods Pro
Apple broadcasts the subsequent technology of AirPods Pro. Delivering unequalled audio high quality, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, and new options for much more comfort. CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA Apple right now introduced the second technology of AirPods Pro, essentially the most superior AirPods ever. With the ability of the brand new H2 chip, AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio efficiency — together with main upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode — whereas additionally providing a novel approach to expertise Spatial Audio that’s much more immersive. Now, clients can get pleasure from Touch management for media playback and quantity changes instantly from the stem, together with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an extra ear tip dimension for a greater match.
CNN
