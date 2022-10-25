Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police

An employee working at a north suburban Portillo's was robbed on Monday, according to police reports and a manager at the restaurant.

An armed person robbed the Gurnee Mills employee of his fanny pack, which contained an undisclosed amount of money, the manager said. Police later confirmed the victim said he was robbed at gunpoint.

Police said Eric Gatlin, a 43-year-old Grayslake man, is a person of interest. Gatlin has active warrants out of Lake County and is considered armed and dangerous.

Gatlin, described as 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt, police said.

He was driving a white Ford Transit Van, which was stolen from the Round Lake Beach Goodwill. He may be currently driving that car or a gold sedan, police said.

On Monday night, the Grayslake Police Department said the suspect was involved in "multiple incidents" in the northern Lake and Cook County areas within the last several hours.

Business has returned to normal at the restaurant and people were seen speaking with a security officer.

The restaurant manager told ABC7 that employee was not hurt and was sent home immediately after it happened.

The police activity there forced a soft lockdown earlier Monday at Grayslake North High School and Meadowview Elementary School.

Grayslake police asked anyone with information to call them at 847-223-2341.