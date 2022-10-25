ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is Philadelphia's newest haunt packed with scares and cares

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w47ex_0il31kU200

A new haunt in Philadelphia is bringing fun fear for the Halloween season but also raising awareness to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is celebrating its first spooky season with an inspired story that leads guests through the abandoned textile mill.

What's true and what's myth is for guests to decide but the story was inspired by real-life events after the building was flooded by Hurricane Ida in 2021.

The damage left the building's owner with few options for operation, so he decided to turn the space into a Philadelphia haunt.

He hopes by bringing guests to the neighborhood where the flood damaged dozens of businesses he can add economic impact and awareness to the lingering damage the flood caused.

And, of course, there will be plenty of screams along the way with state-of-the-art animatronics, life-like props and more than 40 scare actors on the premises.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is sure to bring plenty of goosebumps along the way.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House | Facebook | Instagram

4100 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Wanted in Gropings Near Rittenhouse, Philly Art Museum Area

A man caught on camera is wanted in connection to at least three sex assaults -- including two near Rittenhouse Square -- in Philadelphia over less than two hours earlier this month. Philadelphia police released video Friday morning of the man -- believed to be in his 30s -- seen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking

A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy