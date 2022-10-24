ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate after declaring In-N-Out ‘overrated’: ‘Thank you for saying this’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

300 business groups call on Biden to intervene in rail unions contract vote

Three hundred business groups are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the ratification of the national tentative agreement he helped broker last month between rail unions and US freight railroads. In a letter sent to the president Thursday, retail, agricultural, manufacturing, and trucking associations jointly asked the president...
KTVZ

5 things to know for Oct. 28: Twitter, Midterms, Trump, Mortgage rates, North Korea

President Joe Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving debt relief within weeks, despite the program being put on hold due to a court challenge brought by six Republican-led states. There’s also a slew of other hurdles the administration must overcome, including lawsuits from a state attorney general and conservative groups who claim Biden is overstepping his legal authority.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democratic congresswoman facing tough reelection and will campaign for her

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has endorsed a Democratic House colleague from Michigan locked in a competitive reelection fight and will campaign for her next week. In a statement Thursday, Cheney described Rep. Elissa Slotkin, with whom she serves on the Armed Services Committee, as “a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what’s best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Conversation U.S.

American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy

Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
TEXAS STATE
KTVZ

Rail strike worry prompts businesses to seek WH intervention

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the White House and Congress to be ready to intervene. A coalition of 322 business groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday urging him to make sure the deals he helped broker last month get approved because a railroad strike would have dire consequences for the economy. All 12 rail unions must approve their agreements to prevent a strike next month. The five-year deals include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses, but the negotiations hinge on quality-of-life concerns about paid sick time and demanding schedules.
KTVZ

GOP’s Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has endorsed and plans to campaign for Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer. Cheney announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a Thursday statement by the Slotkin campaign. The statement notes Cheney plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next week. Cheney calls Slotkin “a good and honorable public servant.” Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up.
MICHIGAN STATE
KTVZ

Bill Richardson Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico. Father: William Blaine Richardson Jr., executive with Citibank. Marriage: Barbara (Flavin) Richardson (1972-present) Education: Tufts University, B.A., 1970; Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, M.A., 1971. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts. Grew up...
OHIO STATE

