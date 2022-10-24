Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO