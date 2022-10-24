Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic discussing midterm prospects with Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”. Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from...
The ethics of canceling student debt is more about fairness than broken promises
President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive US$10,000 to $20,000 of student debt for up to 40 million eligible borrowers was recently put on hold when a federal appeals court temporarily paused the program. Six states had asked the court to block implementation of loan forgiveness until their lawsuits against...
“Absolutely f-ing not”: Trump advisers reportedly scrambled to talk him out of testifying under oath
Advisors to former President Donald Trump are hoping they talked him out of the idea of complying with a subpoena from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol because they fear his testimony would result in perjury charges. After the select committee voted unanimously...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sparks debate after declaring In-N-Out ‘overrated’: ‘Thank you for saying this’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sparked a debate after expressing her belief that popular fast food chain In-N-Out is “overrated”.The congresswoman, 33, who was in California over the weekend, shared her controversial opinion about the West Coast burger chain during an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, after she was asked by hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor whether she planned to visit In-N-Out.“And, while you’re out here, will you be going to In-N-Out, and is there anything you can do at a federal level to take on the quality of the fries?” Lovett asked, to...
KTVZ
Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving relief within weeks, despite court challenge
President Joe Biden predicted Thursday that student loan borrowers will start receiving relief — which is currently on hold over a court challenge — within weeks, projecting confidence that his administration will win the challenge. “We’re going to win that case. I think in the next two weeks...
KTVZ
300 business groups call on Biden to intervene in rail unions contract vote
Three hundred business groups are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the ratification of the national tentative agreement he helped broker last month between rail unions and US freight railroads. In a letter sent to the president Thursday, retail, agricultural, manufacturing, and trucking associations jointly asked the president...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Oct. 28: Twitter, Midterms, Trump, Mortgage rates, North Korea
President Joe Biden predicts student loan borrowers will start receiving debt relief within weeks, despite the program being put on hold due to a court challenge brought by six Republican-led states. There’s also a slew of other hurdles the administration must overcome, including lawsuits from a state attorney general and conservative groups who claim Biden is overstepping his legal authority.
KTVZ
Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democratic congresswoman facing tough reelection and will campaign for her
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has endorsed a Democratic House colleague from Michigan locked in a competitive reelection fight and will campaign for her next week. In a statement Thursday, Cheney described Rep. Elissa Slotkin, with whom she serves on the Armed Services Committee, as “a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what’s best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons.”
American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
KTVZ
Rail strike worry prompts businesses to seek WH intervention
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the White House and Congress to be ready to intervene. A coalition of 322 business groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday urging him to make sure the deals he helped broker last month get approved because a railroad strike would have dire consequences for the economy. All 12 rail unions must approve their agreements to prevent a strike next month. The five-year deals include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses, but the negotiations hinge on quality-of-life concerns about paid sick time and demanding schedules.
KTVZ
GOP’s Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has endorsed and plans to campaign for Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer. Cheney announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a Thursday statement by the Slotkin campaign. The statement notes Cheney plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next week. Cheney calls Slotkin “a good and honorable public servant.” Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up.
KTVZ
Bill Richardson Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico. Father: William Blaine Richardson Jr., executive with Citibank. Marriage: Barbara (Flavin) Richardson (1972-present) Education: Tufts University, B.A., 1970; Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, M.A., 1971. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts. Grew up...
