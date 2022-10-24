ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Jules Bass, co-creator of TV's 'Rudolph' and 'Frosty the Snowman,' dies at age 87

Jules Bass, who helped bring Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman into living rooms across the country during the Christmas season, died Tuesday at the age of 87. Bass pioneered stop-motion animation with Arthur Rankin Jr. under Rankin/Bass Productions, which formed in 1960. The duo produced 1964's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and 1969's Frosty the Snowman, becoming the creators of other iconic characters like the narrator for Rudolph, Sam the Snowman (voiced by Burl Ives), and the Abominable Snowman.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Chappell Roan, 'Casual'

Pop music is in a golden age for those seeking a highly specific cocktail of moods: a strain of world-weariness that's inescapably tinged with sadness, longing, boredom, resentment and lust. That exact fuel mixture — the lustful woe; the bored, resentful longing — courses through every word of Chappell Roan's irresistible "Casual."
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The gripping 'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues' confronts the artist's complexities

Louis Armstrong made his first transatlantic voyage in July of 1932, sailing from New York City to Plymouth, England aboard the ocean liner RMS Majestic. This was a triumphant visit for Armstrong, whose bravura feats as a trumpeter and rugged ebullience as a singer had already made him a sensation on both sides of the pond. But while the British tour is one of many pivotal events in Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, a revelatory new documentary out today on Apple TV+, its inclusion is most striking for the glimpse we get behind the curtain, where Satchmo allows his famous grin to constrict into a scowl.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

MAVI's clearheaded songs of endurance

On Laughing so Hard, it Hurts, the 23-year-old Charlotte rapper MAVI seeks the strength to sustain. His raps pull salvation from Black spiritual traditions to offset the pernicious influence of fame. "Hope when I get into heaven God hand me a blunt / And it's some Runtz," he raps on "Reason!" later adding, "It's legal for corporal punishment if God your teacher," assigning purpose to the pain. Black folklore has a long history of meeting grief with a prayer and a smile instead of running from it, and MAVI embodies that. His album channels the folktale of High John the Conqueror, known as a symbol of the indomitable Black spirit for his ability to laugh through the biting harshness of chattel slavery and outmaneuver white masters. Second albums are often albums of scale and reflection, and here MAVI realizes that money and notoriety can't solve his problems, forcing him to reckon with them. Listeners are made privy to a transformation in progress, an artist saving himself from the depths of a darkness that we see but that he doesn't let us touch.
CHARLOTTE, NC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Bono discusses his new memoir, 'Surrender,' and the faith at U2's core

It was 1976. An Irish kid named Paul Hewson was trying to figure a lot of things out; his mom had died a couple years earlier, when he was just 14. Bono, as he was known, spent a lot of time at home, in Dublin, arguing with his dad and his older brother. But two goals kept him focused — to win over the heart of a girl named Alison Stewart and to become a rock star.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Musician Rhiannon Giddens on her new children's book about taking back her home

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Grammy Award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens about her new children's book, Build a House. Back in the summer of 2020, when racial justice protests were unfurling all across the country... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: George Floyd. George Floyd. CHANG: ...Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens was...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Must Apparently Pay For Their Own Travel And Hotel

For fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at the popular game show Jeopardy!, there’s now a podcast for that. Called Inside Jeopardy!, the producers will discuss facts about the show that many may not have heard before. A producer named Sarah Whitcomb Foss was recently on the podcast and opened up about how contestants get to Los Angeles for their first episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

Apple Music pulls Kanye West ‘Essentials Playlist’ after antisemitic comments

After weeks of antisemitic and anti-Black comments, the controversial rapper Kanye West has lost several business deals, including his partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga. Now, the rapper is suffering consequences even with his music as Apple Music has silently removed Kanye West’s Essentials Playlist. The information comes from Rolling...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy