Jules Bass, co-creator of TV's 'Rudolph' and 'Frosty the Snowman,' dies at age 87
Jules Bass, who helped bring Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman into living rooms across the country during the Christmas season, died Tuesday at the age of 87. Bass pioneered stop-motion animation with Arthur Rankin Jr. under Rankin/Bass Productions, which formed in 1960. The duo produced 1964's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and 1969's Frosty the Snowman, becoming the creators of other iconic characters like the narrator for Rudolph, Sam the Snowman (voiced by Burl Ives), and the Abominable Snowman.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
Chappell Roan, 'Casual'
Pop music is in a golden age for those seeking a highly specific cocktail of moods: a strain of world-weariness that's inescapably tinged with sadness, longing, boredom, resentment and lust. That exact fuel mixture — the lustful woe; the bored, resentful longing — courses through every word of Chappell Roan's irresistible "Casual."
The gripping 'Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues' confronts the artist's complexities
Louis Armstrong made his first transatlantic voyage in July of 1932, sailing from New York City to Plymouth, England aboard the ocean liner RMS Majestic. This was a triumphant visit for Armstrong, whose bravura feats as a trumpeter and rugged ebullience as a singer had already made him a sensation on both sides of the pond. But while the British tour is one of many pivotal events in Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues, a revelatory new documentary out today on Apple TV+, its inclusion is most striking for the glimpse we get behind the curtain, where Satchmo allows his famous grin to constrict into a scowl.
MAVI's clearheaded songs of endurance
On Laughing so Hard, it Hurts, the 23-year-old Charlotte rapper MAVI seeks the strength to sustain. His raps pull salvation from Black spiritual traditions to offset the pernicious influence of fame. "Hope when I get into heaven God hand me a blunt / And it's some Runtz," he raps on "Reason!" later adding, "It's legal for corporal punishment if God your teacher," assigning purpose to the pain. Black folklore has a long history of meeting grief with a prayer and a smile instead of running from it, and MAVI embodies that. His album channels the folktale of High John the Conqueror, known as a symbol of the indomitable Black spirit for his ability to laugh through the biting harshness of chattel slavery and outmaneuver white masters. Second albums are often albums of scale and reflection, and here MAVI realizes that money and notoriety can't solve his problems, forcing him to reckon with them. Listeners are made privy to a transformation in progress, an artist saving himself from the depths of a darkness that we see but that he doesn't let us touch.
Bono discusses his new memoir, 'Surrender,' and the faith at U2's core
It was 1976. An Irish kid named Paul Hewson was trying to figure a lot of things out; his mom had died a couple years earlier, when he was just 14. Bono, as he was known, spent a lot of time at home, in Dublin, arguing with his dad and his older brother. But two goals kept him focused — to win over the heart of a girl named Alison Stewart and to become a rock star.
Musician Rhiannon Giddens on her new children's book about taking back her home
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Grammy Award-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens about her new children's book, Build a House. Back in the summer of 2020, when racial justice protests were unfurling all across the country... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: George Floyd. George Floyd. CHANG: ...Grammy-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens was...
The status of Ye's Donda Academy is unclear after uproar over his antisemitic remarks
Uncertainty swirls over the status of Donda Academy, an unaccredited private school run by the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who has faced a backlash — financial and otherwise — for his recent antisemitic remarks. As reported by The Root and other news outlets, an email...
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Must Apparently Pay For Their Own Travel And Hotel
For fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at the popular game show Jeopardy!, there’s now a podcast for that. Called Inside Jeopardy!, the producers will discuss facts about the show that many may not have heard before. A producer named Sarah Whitcomb Foss was recently on the podcast and opened up about how contestants get to Los Angeles for their first episode.
Apple Music pulls Kanye West ‘Essentials Playlist’ after antisemitic comments
After weeks of antisemitic and anti-Black comments, the controversial rapper Kanye West has lost several business deals, including his partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga. Now, the rapper is suffering consequences even with his music as Apple Music has silently removed Kanye West’s Essentials Playlist. The information comes from Rolling...
