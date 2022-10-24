Read full article on original website
Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means
"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
How voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going in Georgia
A look at how voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going so far in the key state of Georgia. More than 12 million people have cast ballots so far in the midterm elections. That is according to the United States Election Project. We want to talk now about how people are casting ballots this year and also to dive into the specifics of early voting in a key state that we've all been watching - Georgia.
See who is voting early in Georgia's 2022 election
Georgia voters are casting their ballots early in record numbers for a midterm election as in-person early voting continues. As of Wednesday, Oct. 26, more than 1.25 million people voted by mail or in person. So far, early voting in Georgia has been marked by a higher share of older...
Georgia amendment on ballot explained
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, […]
Political Rewind: Second woman alleges Walker paid for abortion; Latino vote; Poll workers
Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. Mark Niesse, @markniesse, reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Soto Servin, digital content producer, The Univision 34 Atlanta. Rene Alegria, publisher, MundoNOW. The breakdown. 1. A second woman is alleging Herschel Walker wanted her to have an abortion. The anonymous woman...
Judge hears arguments in state constitutional challenge of abortion ban
—— Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard two days of arguments in the case but outlined early on that a judgment would not come until after the Nov. 8 midterm election. “I appreciate how important this issue is to many, many people,” he said Monday. “...And for...
Former Democratic Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris says he supports Brian Kemp
Former Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday. “Governor Kemp is a proven leader,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the tough decisions he has made during these challenging times.”. Kemp, who is seeking a second term in...
Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire
A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
With the 2022 midterm elections just two weeks out, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is casting a warning about voter suppression even amid record-breaking turnout already underway. During a press conference on Monday (October 24), the voting rights advocate and former Georgia state senator said that high turnout isn’t...
Latino voters weigh abortion rights — and the economy — in a key congressional race
Sergio del Castillo calls himself a Democrat. On a windy Saturday outside Todo's Grocery Store in the outer Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., Del Castillo said his concerns over the economy, crime and school safety have tested his loyalty. "They really haven't done what they promise," he said. "Both parties...
More than 1,000,000 Georgians smash early voting records
ATLANTA — More than 1,000,000 Georgians have headed to the polls to cast their votes early, smashing midterm election records. Election officials confirmed the milestone was passed on Tuesday afternoon. They say by next weekend, there could be as many as 2,000,000 early votes cast. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot...
Second woman says Ga. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for abortion
A second woman is accusing Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion, calling the Republican a "hypocrite" for campaigning against abortion access while allegedly pushing her to get one in 1993. "Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he is not fit to be a U.S....
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Nonprofit helps Georgia music industry make the case for a statewide music tax incentive
Georgia musicians and industry leaders are pushing lawmakers to provide tax incentives for the music industry. GPB’s Sarah Rose has more. Georgia is synonymous with great music history, whether it's OutKast, R.E.M., Luke Bryan or Gladys Knight — and the list goes on. Now, several musicians and industry leaders are hoping to make their case for why Georgia should have tax incentives for the music industry.
A judge orders Mark Meadows to testify in a Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early...
County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Georgia
Here's a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in South Georgia. Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls Nov. 8. From a governor, to several other statewide and local offices, here's your complte guide to the 2022 General Election. Table of...
Seniors leading early voting numbers in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Poll numbers show roughly 45% of early voters are 65 or older despite the group making up about 20% of the state’s active voter population. This trend could be attributed to changes during the pandemic or the visibility of the races on the...
Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race
A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
Georgia ranks among top ‘witchiest’ states in America
A new study shows that Georgia ranks number ten on a list of the top states in the country where the most witches live.
