Georgia State

CNN

Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means

"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going in Georgia

A look at how voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going so far in the key state of Georgia. More than 12 million people have cast ballots so far in the midterm elections. That is according to the United States Election Project. We want to talk now about how people are casting ballots this year and also to dive into the specifics of early voting in a key state that we've all been watching - Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Georgia amendment on ballot explained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, […]
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Second woman alleges Walker paid for abortion; Latino vote; Poll workers

Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. Mark Niesse, @markniesse, reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Patricia Soto Servin, digital content producer, The Univision 34 Atlanta. Rene Alegria, publisher, MundoNOW. The breakdown. 1. A second woman is alleging Herschel Walker wanted her to have an abortion. The anonymous woman...
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire

A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Nonprofit helps Georgia music industry make the case for a statewide music tax incentive

Georgia musicians and industry leaders are pushing lawmakers to provide tax incentives for the music industry. GPB’s Sarah Rose has more. Georgia is synonymous with great music history, whether it's OutKast, R.E.M., Luke Bryan or Gladys Knight — and the list goes on. Now, several musicians and industry leaders are hoping to make their case for why Georgia should have tax incentives for the music industry.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Seniors leading early voting numbers in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Poll numbers show roughly 45% of early voters are 65 or older despite the group making up about 20% of the state’s active voter population. This trend could be attributed to changes during the pandemic or the visibility of the races on the...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
GEORGIA STATE
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

