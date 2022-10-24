Bears Will Debut New-Look O-Line on Monday Night

According to reports, the Bears are shuffling their offensive line personnel ahead of their Monday Night Football battle with the New England Patriots.

If one thing has been constant for the Chicago Bears in the early going of the 2022 campaign, it's that the offensive line has been a bit of a mess. The run game has been good, and the Bears line is strong when pounding the football. However, their pass protection is comparable at times to a thin slice of Swiss cheese on a sandwich; too many holes. With that in mind, the Bears dropped some intriguing news on Monday. With a primetime matchup against the New England Patriots on deck, the Bears made some adjustments to their offensive line.

Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, and Larry Borom will man their respective left tackle, right guard, and right tackle positions. However, Lucas Patrick is moving over from left guard to center and returning preseason cut Michael Schofield will handle the left guard responsibilities on Monday night. Sam Mustipher will now man the bench after starting every game at center to this point.

Truthfully, Mustipher was overwhelmed in this offense. A center often has the responsibility of calling protections and assisting the quarterback in that manner. It takes understanding of the playbook and scheme to execute such task. The entire reason Lucas Patrick was brought in was to play center in the Green Bay-like scheme brought by Luke Getsy. Now, it appears we'll finally see the original plan come to fruition in Foxborough.

Will this new grouping make a big difference? That remains to be seen. If Cody Whitehair were healthy, then optimism would likely be higher. However, if Patrick brings the value the front office believes he will when he was signed, then this is a major step up in giving Justin Fields time to throw the ball.

What's On Tap for the Bears?

The Bears and Patriots take the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Monday night at 7:15 p.m. CDT. The primetime matchup will air on ESPN and the Bears are desperate for a win after the embarrassment they delivered on Thrusday Night Football last week.