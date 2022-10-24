Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Cooper offers $25K reward for information on murder of NC brothers
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of two brothers.
Vote 2022: Are Wake County Bonds Affordable for Homeowners?
Voters are also deciding on a $530.7 Million Wake County Public School Bond. Also on the ballot, is a $353 Million D Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond.
cbs17
Wake County sets aside $200,000 for septic and well repairs for qualifying residents
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Need septic or well repairs? Wake County might be able to help with that. A two-year pilot program has started up, which aims to provide support and needed repairs for older, disabled or low-income Wake County residents. The county’s Department of Environmental Services and Division...
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
WRAL
Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County
CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
Matt Calabria, candidate for Wake County Commissioner, District 2
Who will serve on the next Wake County Board of Commissioners? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the November election with our Voter Guide.
cbs17
This NC city the latest to initiate public drinking district
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wilson is the latest North Carolina town to debut a social district- an area within specific boundaries where drinking in public is allowed. The social district went into effect Wednesday morning. Wilson city councilmembers voted to create a social district in Historic...
Cameras on Harnett County school buses capture the scene as drivers blow by; fines add up to more than half a million
In the year since Harnett County Schools outfitted the district’s buses cameras to catch drivers who pass as students try to board, the BusPatrol technology has captured thousands of violations, and the county has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Violations start at $400 if a driver...
Report: Raleigh No. 9, Burlington No. 15 in national housing market survey
RALEIGH – Even with recent changes in the Triangle real estate market, Raleigh remains a top emerging market in the nation, ranking ninth in a new report from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The index on which the report is based tracks housing market data, economic data, and...
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
$2 million townhomes being developed under 'missing middle' housing efforts
17 high-end townhomes are being proposed and would be built on a 2.5 acre property in the Hayes Barton historic district in Raleigh.
Raleigh News & Observer
Condominium sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million
A 1,770-square-foot condominium built in 2019 has changed hands. The property located in the 600 block of Wade Avenue in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 5, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $678 per square foot. Additional units have recently been sold nearby:. On Brighthurst Drive, Raleigh, in...
Someone in North Carolina won $217,058 after buying a lottery ticket at a convenience store
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Wayne County convenience store Monday morning, bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just after 7 a.m. at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. The odds of winning […]
Plant-based vaccine maker announces layoffs in Durham
Medicago uses plants to produce what it calls “virus-like particles” that mimic the structure of viruses and trigger an immune response in the body.
mhscattalk.com
Five People Killed in Raleigh Neighborhood
A 15-year-old teenage boy violently murdered five and injured two innocent civilians, in Hedingham, a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. The teenager was found wearing an all-camouflage outfit and carrying a shotgun, handgun, and hunting knife. This event occurred for a lasting four hours and 27 minutes from when the first 911 call was made, to when the fifteen year old suspect was captured. The suspect was soon discovered to be Austin Thompson, a student who attends Knightdale High School.
cbs17
WakeMed’s new center in Raleigh seen as an innovative model for providing a range of health care for free
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to officially open its new Center for Community Health. This center, at 2600 New Bern Ave., is not the first of its kind but its an innovative model to provide mental, physical, and emotional help to whoever needs it — at no cost.
bccolonels.com
Mass Shooting in North Carolina Brings Attention to Small Town
There was a mass shooting that happened in Raleigh, North Carolina last Thursday, leaving 2 people injured and 5 dead. The shooter was a fifteen-year old boy. Witnesses say the boy was armed with a long gun. The shooting happened in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove. Drive and Bay...
WRAL
Growth, development and expansion beckons in Johnston County
Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come. Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come.
Comments / 0