Johnston County, NC

WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

This NC city the latest to initiate public drinking district

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wilson is the latest North Carolina town to debut a social district- an area within specific boundaries where drinking in public is allowed. The social district went into effect Wednesday morning. Wilson city councilmembers voted to create a social district in Historic...
WILSON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Condominium sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million

A 1,770-square-foot condominium built in 2019 has changed hands. The property located in the 600 block of Wade Avenue in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 5, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $678 per square foot. Additional units have recently been sold nearby:. On Brighthurst Drive, Raleigh, in...
RALEIGH, NC
mhscattalk.com

Five People Killed in Raleigh Neighborhood

A 15-year-old teenage boy violently murdered five and injured two innocent civilians, in Hedingham, a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. The teenager was found wearing an all-camouflage outfit and carrying a shotgun, handgun, and hunting knife. This event occurred for a lasting four hours and 27 minutes from when the first 911 call was made, to when the fifteen year old suspect was captured. The suspect was soon discovered to be Austin Thompson, a student who attends Knightdale High School.
RALEIGH, NC
bccolonels.com

Mass Shooting in North Carolina Brings Attention to Small Town

There was a mass shooting that happened in Raleigh, North Carolina last Thursday, leaving 2 people injured and 5 dead. The shooter was a fifteen-year old boy. Witnesses say the boy was armed with a long gun. The shooting happened in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove. Drive and Bay...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Growth, development and expansion beckons in Johnston County

Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come. Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

