radio7media.com
Florence Director of Planning and Community Development Named Planner of the Year
THE CITY OF FLORENCE DIRECTOR OF PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, MELISSA BAILEY, HAS BEEN NAMED THE ALABAMA PLANNER OF THE YEAR. THE KENNETH J. GROVES JR DISTINGUISHED LEADERSHIP AWARD FOR A PROFESSIONAL PLANNER IS THE HIGHEST HONOR BESTOWED UPON A PRACTICING PROFESSIONAL PLANNER IN PUBLIC, PRIVATE, OR EDUCATIONAL PRACTICE IN ALABAMA.
wgnsradio.com
Two Part Program: Rick Sain from Reeves Sain Drug Store talks about Reopening, followed by Rutherford County Election Commissioner Alan Farley Discussing the Upcoming Election
First Half of the Show: On the first half of the show, WGNS' Bart Walker talked to Rick Sain about the upcoming opening of the Reeves Sain Drug Store on Memorial Boulevard at MTCS Road. Second Half of the Program: During the second portion of our show, Alan Farley, Rutherford...
radio7media.com
Florence City Council Scheduled to Meet November 1st
THE FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET NOVEMBER 1ST AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING ON COLLEGE STREET IN FLORENCE. THE FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL MEETS EVERY FIRST & THIRD TUESDAY OF THE MONTH.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Airport Fly In
LAWRENCEBURG AIRPORT FLY IN WILL BE SATURDAY FROM 7:30 TO 2. THE EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND AIRPLANE RIDES WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE. THERE WILL BE ENTERTAINMENT AND A FOOD TRUCK. THE LAWRENCEBURG LAWRENCE COUNTY AIRPORT IS LOCATED 4110 AIRPORT ROAD.
WAFF
Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Schools will be closed on Friday in Lincoln County after an increase in student and staff illness across the district. The closure was announced on the Lincoln County Schools Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Earlier this week, students at Austinville Elementary in...
radio7media.com
Register Now for the Annual Lawrence County Christmas Parade
CELEBRATE “CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND” WITH US AS THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 67TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3RD AT 5. THOUSANDS WILL LINE THE STREETS OF LAWRENCEBURG TO WATCH THE MARCHING BANDS, FLOATS, AND SANTA CLAUS PARADE INTO TOWN. THIS YEAR’S THEME IS CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND AND THE PARADE’S SUCCESS HINGES ON THE COMMUNITY’S PARTICIPATION. PARTICIPANTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SIGN UP THEIR FLOAT AND VEHICLE ENTRIES TODAY. ALL PARADE ENTRIES, EXCEPT HORSE RIDERS, MUST PRE-REGISTER AND BE DECORATED WITH CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS.
radio7media.com
Giles County Financial Management Committee to Meet
THE GILES COUNTY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3RD IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE ELECTION OF A CHAIR FOR THE COMMITTEE, POLICY UPDATES, TRAVEL POLICY, DISPOSAL OF ASSETS, PERSONNEL UPDATE, INCREASE THE BID LIMIT, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS TO COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Community Theatre Announces It's Christmas Y'all
LAWRENCECBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THEIR NEXT SHOW “IT’S CHRISTMAS YALL – A NIGHT OF MERRY MELODIES ON MONDAY DECEMBER 5TH AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATRE. SHOWTIME IS 6:30 AND DOORS OPEN AT 5:30. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.
radio7media.com
Lawrence Countians Reminded of TEXT MY GOV
LAWRENCE COUNTIANS ARE REMINDED OF A HASSLE-FREE WAY TO FIND OUT INFORMATION ABOUT LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT WITH TEXT MY GOV. TO USE SIMPLY TEXT MESSAGE HI TO 931-324-1005 TO QUICKLY FIND COUNTY INFORMATION. THE SYSTME WILL TEXT YOU THE CORRECT LINK FOR WHATEVER COUNTY SERVICE YOU MAY BE NEEDING AND THE SYSTEM IS CONSTANTLY BEING UPDATED TO BETTER SUIT THE NEEDS OF THE CITIZENS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAWRENCE COUNTY TN DOT GOV.
Crews contain 30+ acre fire in Lawrence County, urge caution amid dry conditions
An overnight fire burned 30-35 acres in Lawrence County and prompted a response from several agencies.
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Department Alerts Public of Scam
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM THEY HAVE BEEN MADE AWARE OF. A GROUP IS ATTEMPTING TO FRAUDULENTLY OBTAIN MONEY FROM RESIDENTS OF MUSCLE SHOALS OVER THE TELEPHONE. THE PERSON CALLING IS TELLING CITIZENS THEY HAVE A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MISSING JURY DUTY AND MUST MAKE PAYMENT OVER THE PHONE TO AVOID ARREST. THIS IS A SCAM. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS NOT IN CHARGE OF WHO SERVES ON ANY JURY. THAT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COLBERT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK’S OFFICE. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NEVER ATTEMPT TO SOLICIT MONEY FOR ANYTHING, PERIOD, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PHONE. THE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THIS TYPE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY ARE NORMALLY NOT LOCAL TO THE AREA AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT ARE FOUND TO BE OPERATING OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION OF SOMEONE LOCALLY THAT MAY BE INVOLVED IN THESE TYPE SCAMS. PLEASE CALL THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE DIVISION AT 256-814-6062.
radio7media.com
National Drug Take Back Day Event Locations
A NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY EVENT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD FROM 10 TO 2 AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS: THE WLX PARKING LOT IN LAWRENCEBURG, SUTTON FAMILY PHARMACY IN GILES COUNTY, LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL IN FAYETTEVILLE, MAURY REGIONAL MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING IN COLUMBIA, AND THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT. OFFICIALS WILL ACCEPT UNUSED OR EXPIRED PRESCRIPTION, OVER THE COUNTER AND VETERINARY MEDICATIONS FOR PROPER DISPOSAL. NO SYRINGES WILL BE ACCEPTED. IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, UNUSED AND EXPIRED MEDS CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT PERMANENT DISPOSAL LOCATIONS MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4 AT LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFFS' DEPARTMENT, LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT, ETHRIDGE CITY HALL, LORETTO CITY HALL AND ST. JOE CITY HALL.
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
wgnsradio.com
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
wgnsradio.com
States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?
(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
radio7media.com
Mark Hinkle
Mark Hinkle, age 59, of Westpoint, TN passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Prospect, TN, and employed with AOC Metal Works. Mr. Hinkle served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death...
WAFF
Madison Co. deputy in hospital following chase of wanted Lincoln Co. man
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday night a Madison County Deputy wrecked his patrol vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd. The deputy stopped the car of Willam Haston due to a traffic violation. Once the deputy received Haston’s information he discovered that he had warrants.
KFVS12
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
wgnsradio.com
Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
Fairview family behind bars following Saturday murder
A family is behind bars after Fairview police said one person was beaten to death Saturday.
