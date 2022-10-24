Read full article on original website
Kanye West Feels Wrath Of Jewish Rapper Kosha Dillz In New Diss Track
Kanye West has made yet another enemy in the wake of his anti-Semitic rants, the Jewish rapper Kosha Dillz. The notable New York rapper dropped his new single on Friday (October 21) titled “Death Con 3,” which is based on Ye’s “I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people” comment.
Lil Baby Doubles Down On Saweetie Dating Denial
Lil Baby has once again denied ever having been romantically involved with Saweetie. The “Best Friend” hitmaker went viral last December when she uploaded a picture of her sitting on a man’s lap. Hawkish Lil Baby fans were quick to notice that the man’s outfit looked similar to the clothing the Atlanta rapper was wearing at the time, and the rest has been history ever since.
Rihanna Readies New Single ‘Lift Me Up’ For ‘Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has officially announced her highly-anticipated return with “Lift Me Up,” the first single off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. On Wednesday (October 26), Rihanna tweeted a teaser trailer announcing the new song that will drop on Friday (October 28) via her Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records. The teaser opens with the singer humming in the background as the letter R appears on the screen next to the Wakandan spellings of her name and song title.
Lil Baby Crowned ‘Best Artist Of Our Generation’ After Making Billboard Chart History
Lil Baby has made Billboard history with his new album It’s Only Me — and he’s received some pretty high praise because of it. On Monday (October 24), the Atlanta rapper’s 4PF label dubbed him the “best artist of our generation” on Instagram after resharing a tweet that shows Lil Baby simultaneously charted 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, including all 23 tracks from his latest album.
G Herbo Drops Off Hard-Hitting New L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Los Angeles, CA – G Herbo has made his debut on the L.A. Leakers where he unleashed a bristling freestyle earlier this week over an original beat. The Chicago native reflects on his love for his block and reveals he paid his lawyer $500,000 to beat a case while gliding over the smooth production.
Kanye West Says Being Dropped By ‘Drink Champs’ & Balenciaga Was ‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’
Kanye West is making it loud and clear that he’s happy that all these companies and people are cutting their ties with him as he’s seeing who’s really on his side. During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye explained how Balenciaga canceling their deal with him and his most recent Drink Champs episode being pulled down was a great moment for him.
Kanye West Responds To 50 Cent's Joke About Costly Anti-Semitism Backlash
Kanye West has responded to 50 Cent’s joke about the costly backlash to his recent anti-Semitic ramblings. In his return to Instagram on Thursday (October 27), Ye posted a fake news headline that read: “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West,” to which he wrote in the caption: “Had to cut ties bro.”
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Kanye West Reacts To Losing ‘$2 Billion In One Day’ Following adidas Termination
Kanye West has returned to Instagram and reacted to losing “$2 billion in one day” after his adidas contract was terminated. The rap mogul took to social media on Thursday morning (October 27) to send a message to entertainment industry super agent Ari Emanuel after he called for companies to stop working with him.
Mike Dean Agrees Kanye West Traded His Career For Candace Owens 'Talking Points'
Mike Dean has agreed with a tweet that claims Kanye West tarnished his legacy just to recycle some of Candace Owens’ old talking points. No Jumper podcast host Adam22 shared his thoughts on Ye’s relationship with conservative pundit Candance Owens on Twitter, to which the esteemed producer was quick to agree with his take.
Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal
Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
Nicki Minaj Throws 2nd Birthday Party For Son Papa Bear
Nicki Minaj has thrown a massive birthday party for her son Papa Bear, pulling out all the stops to make sure her baby fully enjoyed himself. The Pinkprint rapper took to Instagram to showcase the heavily-detailed Minions party she set up for her son, who turned 2 on September 30.
Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case
Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.
6ix9ine Responds To Rumors He Hooked Up With Pop Smoke’s Ex-Girlfriend
6ix9ine is again back in the headlines to address the rumors flying around that he hooked up with the late Pop Smoke‘s ex-girlfriend. The controversial rapper shared a post on his Instagram page, wasting no time denying that he flew out Pop’s ex Alyssa Danielle. He hopped on his Instagram Story to plead his case on Tuesday (October 25).
Kanye West Loses NFL Star Aaron Donald & Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown As Donda Sports Clients
Kanye West has lost a pair of superstar clients signed to his Donda Sports agency over his controversial anti-Semitic commentary. On Tuesday (October 25), Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown both revealed they would be leaving the Kanye-headed agency. “Our family has made the...
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Metro Boomin Delays 'Heroes & Villains' Album — But Denies He's Ducking The Competition
Metro Boomin has pushed back his new album Heroes & Villains but denied it’s “because of anyone else.”. The Atlanta producer took to Twitter on Wednesday (October 26) to announce his new project is now dropping on December 2 — a month after its scheduled November 4 release date. Metro claimed it’s due to sample clearances rather than clashing with any other music being released that day.
Steve Lacy Smashes Fan's Camera, Storms Off Stage During New Orleans Show
New Orleans, LA – Steve Lacy’s bad habits don’t just involve biting his tongue with his crushes, as the breakout star proved during his show in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday night (October 24). A viral video from his Give You the World tour stop at the...
Jeezy Credits Nas For Inspiring Him To Squash Freddie Gibbs Beef
Jeezy has credited Nas for inspiring his recent reconciliation with Freddie Gibbs. In an interview with Billboard earlier this week, the Atlanta native reflected on his brief spat with Nas over the Queensbridge MC’s 2006 song “Hip Hop Is Dead,” which many Southern rappers — including Jeezy — perceived as a diss to their growing dominance.
Former Bad Boy Rapper Loon Addresses Diddy & Ma$e Beef
Ex-Bad Boy artist Loon has addressed the longstanding feud between former running mates Diddy and Ma$e, explaining how he thinks they should let bygones be bygones. The “Down For Me” rapper sat down for a recent interview with Hype+ where he voiced that Diddy and Ma$e should be able to peacefully coexist and leave their past to be since they’ve both achieved so much and have become iconic figures in rap culture.
