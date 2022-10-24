ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two people killed and three seriously injured in fatal car crash

An elderly man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been seriously injured after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday, police have confirmed.The accident happened in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.In a statement the force said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.“Their next of kin has been informed.APPEAL | We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Upworthy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.

This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
OAK PARK, MI
BBC

Parents of three-year-old child die after car hits tree

A couple who died after their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child, police said. The toddler was not in the car when Ryan Quinn, 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, 35, from Potton, Bedfordshire, crashed. The couple's blue Porsche left the road in Croydon on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border on 15...
The Independent

‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death

A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
The Independent

Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three

A 15-year-old boy has been detained for life for fatally stabbing a father of three outside his home.The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged just 14 and subject to an antisocial behaviour order (Asbo) when he attack 45-year-old Jamie Markham, in Chingford, east London, on August 9 last year.Now aged 15, he was described in court as an “obnoxious teenage trouble maker” who had already breached his Asbo six times before fatally stabbing hard working family man Mr Markham with an 18in knife.The youth claimed to have acted in self defence but was found guilty of...
Daily Mail

Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale

This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Daily Mail

'Fit and healthy' student, 21, collapsed and died late at night in PureGym while first aid-trained staff member did not answer knocks on their door because he was wearing headphones and couldn't hear, inquest is told

A 'fit and healthy' student collapsed and died late at night in a PureGym, while gymgoers couldn't get the attention of a first aider because they were wearing headphones, an inquest was told. Henry Best collapsed at the Bristol gym at 11:30pm, when paramedics arrived they struggled to get into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy