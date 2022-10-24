An elderly man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been seriously injured after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday, police have confirmed.The accident happened in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.In a statement the force said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.“Their next of kin has been informed.APPEAL | We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton...

