Schoolgirl passengers, 14 and 15, killed in horror crash as 16-year-old ‘joyride’ driver charged over deaths
TWO schoolgirls were killed in a horror “joyride” crash and cops have arrested a 16-year-old boy. Cops believe four teenagers were "joy-riding" in a Toyota sedan on Saturday night when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in wet weather. The two girls, aged 14...
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
Two people are killed after Porsche they were travelling in hit tree in horror crash
Two people have been killed after the Porsche they were travelling in hit a tree in a horror crash. The blue supercar crashed into a tree on Lower Road in Royston, Hertfordshire on Saturday. The 150mph vehicle careered off the quiet country road outside the small village of Croydon. Emergency...
Jogger, 27, was killed by police car as she crossed the road: Cop responding to 999 call struck pedestrian at 62mph in 40 zone as he headed to car crash
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
Two people killed and three seriously injured in fatal car crash
An elderly man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been seriously injured after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday, police have confirmed.The accident happened in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.In a statement the force said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.“Their next of kin has been informed.APPEAL | We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Female driver, 26, who killed her best friend by crashing Ford Fiesta while high on cocaine and booze on night-out is jailed for five years
A woman has been jailed for five years for causing the death of her friend in a horror crash, while high on cocaine and booze. Alex Nicholson, 26, had drunk large amounts of alcohol and taken cocaine in Kendal town centre, in Cumbria, before she jumped behind the wheel of her best friend's car.
Two boys aged 13 and 14 are rushed to hospital after they are stabbed in broad daylight as police arrest two teenagers
Two boys, just 13 and 14 years old, were rushed to hospital today after being stabbed in broad daylight. The teenagers, local to the area, were knifed at around 3.30pm on Cobden Avenue in Southampton. Emergency services were called following reports of a serious assault. Two 13-year-old boys and a...
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
Jogger was killed by police car being driven on the wrong side of road to answer 999 call, court hears
A jogger was killed by a police car being driven on the wrong side of the road as it responded to a 999 call, an inquest heard yesterday. Supermarket manager Kimberley Cameron, 27, was hit as PC Philip Duthie drove the car with its sirens on, the court was told.
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
Boy Found Locked In Dog Kennel Said He Had Been Living Outside Since April
An anonymous tip led officers in North Carolina to a home where a nine-year-old boy was found locked in an outdoor dog kennel as temperatures dipped below freezing. According to WGHP, when deputies arrived, there was frost on the ground, and the boy was barefoot and wearing just a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Boy, 12, crushed by collapsed wall ‘lay dying for 2hrs before mum found horror scene when she called him for dinner’
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
Parents of three-year-old child die after car hits tree
A couple who died after their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child, police said. The toddler was not in the car when Ryan Quinn, 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, 35, from Potton, Bedfordshire, crashed. The couple's blue Porsche left the road in Croydon on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border on 15...
‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death
A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three
A 15-year-old boy has been detained for life for fatally stabbing a father of three outside his home.The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged just 14 and subject to an antisocial behaviour order (Asbo) when he attack 45-year-old Jamie Markham, in Chingford, east London, on August 9 last year.Now aged 15, he was described in court as an “obnoxious teenage trouble maker” who had already breached his Asbo six times before fatally stabbing hard working family man Mr Markham with an 18in knife.The youth claimed to have acted in self defence but was found guilty of...
Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale
This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
'Fit and healthy' student, 21, collapsed and died late at night in PureGym while first aid-trained staff member did not answer knocks on their door because he was wearing headphones and couldn't hear, inquest is told
A 'fit and healthy' student collapsed and died late at night in a PureGym, while gymgoers couldn't get the attention of a first aider because they were wearing headphones, an inquest was told. Henry Best collapsed at the Bristol gym at 11:30pm, when paramedics arrived they struggled to get into...
