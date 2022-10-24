Read full article on original website
Throwback to the Time When Sadie Sink Took Her Fans Through the Journey of Her Lockdown
The two years through the pandemic taught us a lot. These years helped us discover our hidden talents as well as gave us time to explore those we already had. Something similar was done by one of the most popular stars of the year, Sadie Sink. 2022 has been the year of Sadie. Not just that, the actress has also proven her worth by working in the critically acclaimed psychological drama The Whale with stars like Branden Fraser. But do you know what Sadie did during the pandemic?
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable Without Signature Beard and Mustache in New Photo
Johnny Depp has made a rare red carpet appearance!. The actor and musician stepped out for SiriusXM's Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck on Oct. 12 in New York. The duo are promoting their album "18." However, fans were quick to notice that there was something different about the 59-year-old actor's...
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh (Again), Addresses Claims She's 'Abandoned' Her Kids
"If I'm photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me." Olivia Wilde is, once again, weighing in on the drama surrounding her film "Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022...
Christopher Meloni Shares His Wife and Kids' Reaction to His Zaddy Title: 'It's All Fun'
Christopher Meloni is clearly loving being called a zaddy, but what does his family think about it?. The actor, 61, claims his wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams, and their children, daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, get a kick out if it as well. "My wife, she's...
Mariska Hargitay Shares Epic Throwback Photo With 'Law & Order' Co-Star Chris Meloni
Mariska Hargitay just shared an epic throwback pic of her and Christopher Meloni. On Wednesday, the Special Victims Unit star posted a photo of her and her co-star on Twitter looking very different from their Law & Order characters. The tweet quickly garnered over 35,000 likes, with several thousand retweets...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
Emily Blunt Stunned Fans In A Curve-Hugging Halter LBD At The BFI London Film Awards
Emily Blunt turned heads at the BFI London Film Awards red carpet last week in a ruching, floor-length little black dress that was straight off the runway. The A Quiet Place star, 39, stunned in a curve-hugging, black Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and ruching fabric as she promoted her upcoming television series, The English.
Take a Glimpse Inside the Homes of Your Favorite Soap Opera Stars! Kelly Ripa, Kevin Bacon and More
So many A-listers kickstarted their careers on popular soap operas! Kelly Ripa, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Bacon and more celebrities have appeared on shows like All My Children, Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless and other long-running programs. Away from the spotlight, they enjoy spending time in their gorgeous homes all over the U.S.
“I just had my genealogy done” – Meghan Markle Speaks Up About Her Nigerian Roots on the Latest Archetypes Episode
Ever since the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, started off with Archetypes on Spotify, Tuesdays come with a bombshell revelation for the audience. Starting from the initial days of her career to all the perils of life she had at her threshold, Markle has revealed it all. However, this Tuesday, the former American actress opened up about her genetic heritage.
Taylor Swift Suits Up in Chevron Prints and Teases ‘Midnights’ Tour on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Taylor Swift sat down in businesswear to discuss her new album on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The songstress wore a chevron-print suit by Dorothee Schumacher, which featured a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. The ensemble was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, a longtime collaborator with Swift. For accessories, Swift wore black suede Jimmy Choo boots, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with a black stone. She sported black smoky-eye makeup and her signature red lipstick. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of...
Charlize Theron Wears Vibrant Blue Tom Ford Sweater and Skirt for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Appearance
Charlize Theron arrived at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday for her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a vibrant blue ensemble. The actress wore a sweater that featured zipper detailing around the sleeves, a formfitting blue pencil skirt and shiny black strappy stiletto sandals — all by Tom Ford.
“I’ve worked thirteen years to get where I am now” – When at the ‘Man of Steel’ Premiere Henry Cavill Truly Felt Grateful to Play Superman
Through Man of Steel, the DCEU introduced us to a brand new version of Superman about 9 years ago. Not just that, the franchise also gave us one of the most acclaimed stars of the coming decade, Henry Cavill. The British star has come a long way in the past decade and has gained worldwide fame on the basis of his talent and skills. With such fame and the apparent affection he holds for his superhero role, what did Cavill have to say about getting the opportunity to be Superman?
