Provo, UT

vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Jaxson Robinson

One of top additions of BYU’s offseason, Jaxson Robinson brings two years of SEC experience to the team. Despite this being his third year in college basketball, Robinson is one of the youngest players on the roster at 19 years old. Jaxson was initially a member of the 2021...
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Trey Stewart

After appearing in 11 games last season, Trey Stewart is looking to make a leap in his second year in the program. Trey returned from his mission last offseason and couldn’t break into the main rotation after acclimating to D1 basketball and getting his athleticism back. Now with a year in the program behind him, Trey is ready to make the jump as a disruptive and athletic guard.
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

How to watch BYU Basketball’s Blue and White Scrimmage

Ready for some BYU Basketball? Cougar Fans can get a first look at the 2022-23 squad on Wednesday night with the Blue and White Scrimmage. BYU returns 6 players to its team including Fousseyni Traore and Atiki Ally Atiki. There are 12 newcomers to this year’s squad. The Cougars...
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Noah Waterman

Class: Junior — could have up to 3 years of eligibility left if he utilizes a medical redshirt. BYU finished 110th in the nation in three-point shooting last year — which was in the top third of the country — but it was a drop from previous years. In Mark Pope’s first year BYU was the best three-point shooting team in the nation and in his second season BYU was in the top 50.
PROVO, UT
College Football News

Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Utah (5-2), Washington State (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Utah...
PULLMAN, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon

If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!

Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

Utah Valley University receives largest single gift in school history

OREM — Utah Valley University is looking into the future through an optimistic lens, thanks in large part to its inaugural fundraising campaign that saw the university receive its biggest single gift in school history with a multiyear pledge totaling $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. UVU on...
OREM, UT
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation

SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
SANDY, UT

