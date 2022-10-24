Read full article on original website
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Jaxson Robinson
One of top additions of BYU’s offseason, Jaxson Robinson brings two years of SEC experience to the team. Despite this being his third year in college basketball, Robinson is one of the youngest players on the roster at 19 years old. Jaxson was initially a member of the 2021...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Trey Stewart
After appearing in 11 games last season, Trey Stewart is looking to make a leap in his second year in the program. Trey returned from his mission last offseason and couldn’t break into the main rotation after acclimating to D1 basketball and getting his athleticism back. Now with a year in the program behind him, Trey is ready to make the jump as a disruptive and athletic guard.
vanquishthefoe.com
How to watch BYU Basketball’s Blue and White Scrimmage
Ready for some BYU Basketball? Cougar Fans can get a first look at the 2022-23 squad on Wednesday night with the Blue and White Scrimmage. BYU returns 6 players to its team including Fousseyni Traore and Atiki Ally Atiki. There are 12 newcomers to this year’s squad. The Cougars...
ksl.com
5 things we learned from BYU basketball's season-opening exhibition scrimmage
PROVO — The BYU men's basketball team rolled out the first public look at a roster that includes 12 newcomers Wednesday night in the blue vs. white intrasquad scrimmage at the Marriott Center. Rudi Williams, Gideon George, Noah Waterman, Fousseyni Traore and Trey Stewart started for a White team...
College Football World Mystified By Star Quarterback's Absence Tonight
Utah surprisingly doesn't have its starting quarterback for Thursday night's game against Washington State. Cameron Rising wasn't in the starter's lineup when the Utes' offense came out onto the field. It will be the Bryson Barnes show for the entire time. This obviously caught the surprise of everyone in the...
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Noah Waterman
Class: Junior — could have up to 3 years of eligibility left if he utilizes a medical redshirt. BYU finished 110th in the nation in three-point shooting last year — which was in the top third of the country — but it was a drop from previous years. In Mark Pope’s first year BYU was the best three-point shooting team in the nation and in his second season BYU was in the top 50.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Washington State
Kyle Whittingham says the Utes will have their hands full as they face one of the top defenses in the Pac-12.
College Football News
Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview
Utah vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Utah (5-2), Washington State (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Utah...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s full service restaurant licenses could run dry soon
If you’ve been following along with morbid curiosity this year, you’re no doubt aware of the storied drought of bar licenses in Utah. Want to open a bar in the Beehive? You better have a cash runway like Elon coupled with the patience of Job (the biblical one, not the Appley one).
ABC 4
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!
Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
lehifreepress.com
OPINION: It’s time for Lehi to take the lead on a future Alpine School District split
In just a few days, we will know whether Orem is leaving Alpine School District, depending on the voting results of Proposition 2. Regardless of the outcome, it’s time for Lehi’s elected officials and community to start leading the discussion on the future of Alpine School District or any potential splits from the District.
ksl.com
Utah Valley University receives largest single gift in school history
OREM — Utah Valley University is looking into the future through an optimistic lens, thanks in large part to its inaugural fundraising campaign that saw the university receive its biggest single gift in school history with a multiyear pledge totaling $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. UVU on...
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
Opinion: Can Utah become a hydrogen power hub?
Sen. Romney’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can help Utah improve air quality and become a hydrogen power hub. Read more about it.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
Voters to decide district split and largest school bond in Utah history
At a recent farmers market in Orem, supporters for and against Proposition 2 were trying to persuade voters to their respective sides.
eastidahonews.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation
SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
